Tennessee House Expels 2 Black Lawmakers Over Gun Control Protests

Three Democratic lawmakers faced expulsion from the Tennessee House for their role in a demonstration calling for gun control following the school shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville on March 27. The Republican-dominated House expelled two — Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson. Rep. Gloria Johnson was not expelled, a decision many are calling “racially motivated.” Inside Edition Digital has more.
