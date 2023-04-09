Tennessee House Expels 2 Black Lawmakers Over Gun Control Protests

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
Three Democratic lawmakers faced expulsion from the Tennessee House for their role in a demonstration calling for gun control following the school shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville on March 27. The Republican-dominated House expelled two — Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson. Rep. Gloria Johnson was not expelled, a decision many are calling “racially motivated.” Inside Edition Digital has more.

