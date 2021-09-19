Teen Mom star Vee Rivera shares rare photo with husband Jo as the couple kick off their vacation together

Teen Mom star Vee Rivera shares rare photo with husband Jo as the couple kick off their vacation together
By Brandon Pitt
TEEN Mom 2 star Vee Rivera shared a rare photo with her husband Jo.

The 28-yearold shared that her husband Jo and Vee started their Jamaican vacation together.

Vee shared a rare photo of Jo on her Instagram Story

She documented the couple's trip to Jamaica

Vee took to her Instagram Story on Friday to post a sweet selfie with Jo.

As she smiled large, she leaned her head towards her husband and posed softly.

Jo, 29-year-old, was casually dressed in a grey baseball cap and crop top. The mother-of-1 wore a blue button-up shirt with white patterns.

“Baecation read,” The bottom of the post featured a sticker with brightly colored text.

The MTV star continued to document the couple’s journey to Jamaica on her Instagram Story by sharing snaps inside of the Philadelphia International Airport, as well as a video revealing her Starbucks order.

Once at their destination, Vee posted a video from the balcony of their hotel which included gorgeous views of the Caribbean Sea.

Vee and Jo were married in 2011 after Vee split from Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowerry, 29.

Kailyn, who is 11 years old, and Vivi, five-years-old with Vee are his children.

MINI JO

Just days ago, Isaac shared a video of himself playing the piano on Instagram.

Kailyn’s oldest son demonstrated his remarkable skills, not even looking at the sheet music during his rendition.

Isaac captioned the post: “Same song, one month later. ITS THE PROGRESS FOR ME!”

Fans of the reality series took to the comments section to praise the preteen, while many couldn’t help but point out the striking resemblance to Jo.

One wrote: “He looks jus like his dad lol sorry mom”

While another replied: “Dang never realize how much he looks like joe. It’s the side profile for me good job Issac.”

BABY MAMA DRAMA

Despite sharing a baby daddy, Kailyn and Vee have developed a strong friendship over the years and host the Baby Mamas No Drama podcast together.

However, that doesn’t mean they never get into arguments.

Previously, the duo reunited after a brief falling out during a nasty feud.

Vee later put some of the rumors to rest, explaining: “They like immediately think it’s over Jo, but Jo has nothing to do with this. Unfortunately, it was something that happened really long ago, and I totally regret it.”

ON GOOD TERMS

Kailyn chimed in: “But I just found out. So I just needed some time to process it, and then I kind of reverted back to how I felt when I kind of found out…

“It was just like a little bit of a mess, and you guys will see a lot of it on Teen Mom. We kind of want to leave as much as we can of it to the show mainly because more details will come out..”

The friends proved they made up when they joined forces to poke fun at Jo by spoofing an iconic scene from the Teen Mom 2 which had the dad of two telling Kailyn she “should be in a cave.”

Vee and Jo share five-year-old daughter Vee

He shares his oldest son with ex Kailyn

He shares his oldest son with ex KailynCredit: Instagram
Vee and Kailyn host a podcast together

Teen Mom Kailyn Lowry complains she only orgasms once during sex in VERY x-rated chat with Vee Rivera

