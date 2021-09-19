‘Fake’ GoFundMe pages set up in wake of Gabby Petito’s disappearance as fundraisers are warned not to donate

SCAMMERS are allegedly trying to take advantage of the disappearance of Gabby Petito by getting people to donate to fraudulent fundraising pages.

Gabby’s family alerted public to scammers asking for money to help in the search for the 22 year-old.

4 Scammers are allegedly requesting money through fraudulent GoFundMe pages claiming to be related to Gabby’s disappearance Credit: Instagram

4 “Please be aware of scam websites out there trying to create donation pages,” said Gabby’s family Credit: Instagram

“We are aware of other illegitimate requests for donations, please be aware,” they said on the Facebook “Find Gabby” page.

“The family has only authorized TWO Fundraising efforts to help with our search. This GoFundMe & The effort by our long-time friends at the John MacNamara foundation,” They added.

Gary Rider is the sole authorized GoFundMe representative and has raised more that $60,000.

But NBC2 reported they found at least four GoFundMe pages soliciting money to help find Gabby.

Saturday’s statement by the family alerted people to these fake fundraising sites.

Be aware that there are scam websites trying to create donation sites. There are only two ways to do this. The links at the top and bottom of the page will take you there.

“Thank you all for your support!!!”

Many of the family’s friends expressed disapproval at anyone who would profit from the tragedy to con people out of their money.

“Sick people using others pain to profit, how despicable.Praying for Gabby and your family,” Someone commented on the Find Gabby facebook page.

“People are disgusting taking advantage of these serious situation,” Another was added.

The family thanked all who donated to the GoFundMe page.

“Again, thank you for your donations that allow us to travel and maintain the ongoing search for Gabby,” They said this earlier in the week.

4 The only authorized GoFundMe page for Gabby has raised more than $60,000 Credit: Instagram / Gabby Petito

4 Gabby has been missing for two weeks after going on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé, who’s now also missing Credit: Instagram @gabspetito

Aside from this GoFundMe, the family has also authorized the John MacNamara foundation to raise money in their name.

“Gabby is the daughter of longtime volunteer and current Johnny Mac Board Member Nichole Schmidt,” The foundation’s website.

“Gabby is missing – last seen in the area of Grand Teton National Park. With family permission we are raising funds to assist them with travel and other needs as they search for Gabby.”

Gabby has been missing for two weeks after going on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé.

The New Yorker was last seen on August 24 after leaving a hotel in Salt Lake City, Utah, with Laundrie.

For the latest news and updates, visit our Gabby Petito blog.

While Gabby never returned home, her fiancé did and has since made headlines after he reportedly hired an attorney and refused to work with the police.

Nearly a week into the search for Petito, officers with the North Port Police Department entered Laundrie’s Florida home on Friday night — after Laundrie’s family requested police to come speak with them.

North Port Police Public Information Officer Josh Taylor told the New York Post: “His family has reported that they have not seen Brian as of Tuesday.”

On Saturday more than 50 North Port police officers as well as the FBI conducted a vast search in the Carlton Reserve in the Sarasota area.

“His family says they believe he entered the area earlier this week,” North Port police said on Saturday as they searched the area of about 25,000 acres.

Police called off Laundrie’s search due to darkness.