Teen Mom Star Alum Jenelle Evans Posts Bikini Pictures On Her Instagram

The TV personality posted a series of bikini photos to Instagram. She kept it secretive captioned “Girls just wanna have sun.☀️👙”The former Teen MomThe reality star wore black bikinis as she walked across the sand. Reality star Jenelle paired her look by wearing sunglasses and a tortoiseshell bracelet. Jenelle smiled big on the face.

After being criticized for her use of her children to gain clout, Jenelle took to Instagram to share the latest photo. Jenelle seems to be having fun despite all the drama. Continue reading to learn more about Jenelle and see her bikini picture.

Teen Mom Alum Jenelle Evans displayed a lot of skin. She’s enjoying her Labor Day weekend and it shows. MTV star, Lisa Grasso, took to Instagram today to share her latest picture from the beach.

Her long brunette locks were styled in soft waves and down. It looks wet from the water. She styled it with a side-parted and loosely around her shoulders. Jenelle looked behind her as she posed for photos. The photos were loved by fans, particularly her smile.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219)



“That smile tho!!”Ayla Jalyn added a comment. Another fan appreciated that Jenelle didn’t use Photoshop on her bikini photo. “How refreshing to see somebody posting photos of their actual size without airbrushing cellulite or making themselves look painfully thin. Well done Jenelle,” they wrote.

Most of her fans agreed. She was able to show off her natural beauty, rather than resorting to plastic surgery or social media filters. Jenelle is a fan who noted that Jenelle is a sexy woman. “gotten so pretty over the years.”Her fans showed her a lot of support. Many others took to the post and wished the former TV star a happy Memorial Day weekend.

Jenelle Evans shares bikini photos

She posted another bikini photo. This time she was accompanied by her kids. Jenelle Evans shared last week a photo in which she was wearing bright yellow bikinis. She was pictured with Kaiser Orion, Jace Vaughn and Ensley Jolie, her children. Jenelle wrote that she wouldn’t trade these beach days for anything else, she is with her family.

She’s enjoyed making lasting memories with them. Her followers were encouraged to view her YouTube video. Jenelle used the hashtags to add some spice to her post. “Family First,” “Beach Day,” “Summer Vibes.” Fans commented on the touching photos by posting to their blogs.

Some couldn’t stop remarking how cute Jenelle and her daughter look in the photos. Others were struck by how similar Jace is to her. Others wondered if Wrightsville Beach and Carolina Beach might be home to alligators. They could see the family resemblance.