Below Deck Star Ben Robinson Shares Stories About His Time With Kate Chastain

Below Deck was really loved by their fans with Chef Ben Robinson and Kate Chastain. They were great friends and enjoyed their friendship and work relationship. They were together in the early days of yachting. However, the two didn’t always get along.

Moments, when their chemistry ignited the galley, were rare. Literally and metaphorically.

Kate and Ben didn’t reconcile on their romantic feelings. It was evident that they loved one another deeply. Both of them have since moved past their previous relationships. Fans learned quickly that they were friends and neighbors during the new season.

What is Ben Robinson’s opinion about Kate Chastain being his girlfriend?

In a new interview, Ben spoke about their lives. Below DeckDays. He also spoke out about his feelings about the past relationship he had with Kate. Obviously, their hookup didn’t have an effect on their work relationship. They never let their feelings get in between them, even though they were a bit head-to-head in the galley.

They just couldn’t see eye-to-eye when it came to their work ethic. Ben is one of many volatile chefs who struggles to work with most stews. Although there were clear sparks between them both, Kate and Ben never reminisced about those times. It was recently brought up by Ben in a new interview. Us Weekly. He was then asked if he regretted his hookup.

“Which one?”The Brit asked cheekily about the outlet before adding that it was his. “no regrets.”

Kate participated in the same interview. She joked that she didn’t “really remember”It was that fateful evening. They worked together for many years on Bravo’s series. Ben and Kate were close during Seasons 2 & 3. The two admitted that they had been together during charter seasons. They dodged these questions during the interview and refused to reveal any additional details.

Below Deck alum wouldn’t hook up with Chef Ben again

Kate was present on Andy Cohen Live: Watch What HappensIn July 2019. In July 2019. “Would You Screw That Crew?”Kate stated that Ben would be her last night of sleep. She also said that her favorite yacht captain was also her favorite crew member. Kate suggested that the reason for both answers was because they had participated in horizontal limbo before.

They have teased each other about their future hookups. Ben now lives in Florida, with his long-term girlfriend. He also shares the same building where he lived as his former chief stew. Kate met her and approves of Ben’s new girlfriend. Some would say that Ben and Kate have an unconventional friendship since they’ve seen each other naked. It seems to be working well for them.

As for Kate, she’s exploring her options. Back in August, she teased that she’s been dating again. Talk below Deck GalleyAirs at 8 p.m. on Fridays ET on Bravo Below DeckSeason 9 premieres Monday, October 25th at 9 p.m. ET is also available on Bravo.