Chrissy Teigen Wife Of John Legend Reaches Her Personal Sobriety Milestone in the Wake of Past Controversies!

“I still dunno if I’ll never drink again but I do know it no longer serves me in ANY way,” She ended her remarks. “I don’t get more fun, I don’t dance, I don’t get relaxed. I get sick, fall asleep, and wake up sick, having missed what was probably a fun night. I had my fun with it and appreciate anyone that can enjoy it responsibly!!!!”

This is on the heels her recent admissions that she was basically “a functioning alcoholic”When she began dating John Legend, her husband. In a recent Instagram post, she shared a photo of Legend and her laughing at a New York restaurant and said she was reminiscing about the past. She shared with us a lengthy caption that she revealed her drinking habits were different from what they are now. “We’ve been going to @franksrestaurant for…man, maybe 13, 14 years now?? We used to live just a couple blocks away, right across from the hell’s angels in the east village,”She began.

“John had a basement apartment with a roommate and I used to sneak cigarettes (ew) through the little half window that lined up with the sidewalk. basically a window where you could only see people’s shoes. anyhow I’d either drag puddy’s big ass to sit outside at frank, or sometimes sit at the kitchen bar alone, reading Glamour and trying everything on the menu.”She kept going. After noting, she “never”Because it was Thursday, I missed it. “lasagna”Each day, she shared something deeper. “I’d sit there with my multiple double vodka sodas and get day drunk by myself (this is not a brag lol I was basically a functioning alcoholic) then buy hats I didn’t like or need at urban outfitters.”

She reflected on how she felt she didn’t look good in hats and concluded by sharing some emotional thoughts. “Anyhowwwww just reminiscing about New York a lot lately, when things were simple, thinking about all the stuff I’ve done and been through not just this year but in my life. I’m slightly down lately. It kind of started when I was thinking of my book caption and typed out ‘my third baby is here!!’, as in cookbook, then realized i threw myself into the book to not think of the real, actual third baby. I don’t really feel like I fully processed jack and now that I don’t have the alcohol to numb it away, things are just… there, waiting to be acknowledged. I guess what I’m saying here is life is so f—ing complicated. and get the lasagna???? wow this was a rollercoaster !!!!”The husband added a comment saying, “Her husband supported the post.” “and get the lasagna!”