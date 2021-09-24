Teen Mom Kailyn Lowry implies ‘cheating’ ex Javi Marroquin is back with his baby mama Lauren Comeau in cryptic TikTok

TEEN Mom star Kailyn Lowry appeared to call out her “cheating” ex Javi Marroquin and his other baby mama, Lauren Comeau, in a cryptic video.

Javi’s son Lincoln is shared by the 29-year old. Kailyn Lowry implied that he and Lauren had gotten back together despite Lauren’s infidelity.

In a new TikTok video, Kailyn went makeup-free, just hanging out in a mustard yellow sweatshirt and her hair in braids, for the cryptic post.

She captioned the clip: “When he goes back to the one who stays through the cheating.”

The Teen Mom then made a bunch of faces for the camera, looking confused and flabergasted by the idea in her caption.

“Damn, you did that,” To make it seem like she was calling out her ex, she sang along to the song in the background.

Fans quickly guessed that she was referring Javi and Lauren after weeks of constant drama between them.

One Teen Mom 2 fan on Reddit asked: “Does that mean Javi and Lauren are back together??”

Another wrote: “Based on the video of Javi sticking up for Lauren… a few days ago my money is on Javi.”

A third said: “100% Javi”

Others commented that Kailyn “must be talking about javi” and that he and Lauren are “definitely” back together.

Kailyn worked to deny these accusations about who the video’s about, replying to someone in the comments on her video: “Whyyyy does it always have to be about my baby daddies?”

She said to another, who had asked if “Javi went back to Lauren,” insisting: “Tthis isn’t about either of them.”

Earlier this week, Kailyn put Lauren on blast, claiming she called her a “fat f**k.”

Javi later responded to Kailyn’s claims on Instagram Live.

The MTV star said: “That s**t that happened months ago is over with. I’m so heated. Time for everybody to grow up. Stop talking about each other.”

He continued: “I feel bad for Chris and Lauren at this point. The s**t is over with.”

All of the drama goes back to Lauren ending her engagement to Javi after finding out he tried to have sex with his ex Kailyn at a Wawa

