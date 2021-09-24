Topless Extinction Rebellion activist Laura Amherst Says She makes thousands for campaign group on OnlyFans

A topless Extinction Rebellion activist says she makes thousands for the campaign group by stripping off on OnlyFans.

Laura Amherst, 31, from Brighton, says that she earned £1,200 since starting her OnlyFans page weeks ago, saying she pledges 75% of her earnings from the topless content to Extinction Rebellion, Greenpeace, and an animal rescue charity.

The mother-of-one and politics student, who calls herself “Climate T**s” on Twitter, has pledged to donate 75% of her earnings from the topless content to Extinction Rebellion, Greenpeace, and an animal rescue charity, rotating between them each month.

She’s expecting to make around £18,000 this month on the page.

However, her success has brought an onslaught of trolls who’ve branded the mother “desperate for attention.”

The Open University politics student caused a stir at the ‘Impossible Rebellion’ demonstrations earlier this month but said police are more than happy for her to carry on.

Laura told Jam Press: “I have been sl*t-shamed, surgery-shamed, makeup-shamed, acne-shamed, and fat-shamed.

“People say that I’m doing this for a marketing stunt and I don’t really care [about the environment] at all, or that I’m just desperate for attention.”

In her latest post, Laura said she was “focusing on the issue” of climate change for her four-year-old daughter’s future.

Laura added: “A girl tried to sl*t-shame me about being a mother and showing my breasts, saying how she’s a ‘respectable’ mother.”



But Laura, who works from home in customer service, claims the trolls won’t stop her and will spend the remaining 25% of her earnings from OnlyFans on her activism efforts.

Laura said: “The comments don’t really bother me because I know what I’m doing is not wrong, and I know my heart is in the right place.”Most of the insults are unoriginal and just trying to shame women, it’s a product of the patriarchal world we still live in, but the worst is when it comes from other women.”

Leon Harris, Laura’s boyfriend for three-and-a-half years, supports her.

She said: “My partner supports me raising money for charity through OnlyFans, and he regularly helps me shoot content; he comes up with some ideas himself.”He particularly likes it when girls subscribe and like my content.”We are in an open relationship where I am free to have girlfriends but no other men.