Topless Extinction Rebellion activist Laura Amherst Says She makes thousands for campaign group on OnlyFans

By Amy Comfi
Laura Amherst, 31, from Brighton, says that she earned £1,200 since starting her OnlyFans page weeks ago, saying she pledges 75% of her earnings from the topless content to Extinction Rebellion, Greenpeace, and an animal rescue charity.

A topless Extinction Rebellion activist says she makes thousands for the campaign group by stripping off on OnlyFans.

The mother-of-one and politics student, who calls herself “Climate T**s” on Twitter, has pledged to donate 75% of her earnings from the topless content to Extinction Rebellion, Greenpeace, and an animal rescue charity, rotating between them each month.

She’s expecting to make around £18,000 this month on the page.

However, her success has brought an onslaught of trolls who’ve branded the mother “desperate for attention.”

The mother-of-one and politics student, who calls herself “Climate T**s” on Twitter, has pledged to donate 75% of her earnings to good causes.

The Open University politics student caused a stir at the ‘Impossible Rebellion’ demonstrations earlier this month but said police are more than happy for her to carry on.

Laura told Jam Press: “I have been sl*t-shamed, surgery-shamed, makeup-shamed, acne-shamed, and fat-shamed.

“People say that I’m doing this for a marketing stunt and I don’t really care [about the environment] at all, or that I’m just desperate for attention.”

In her latest post, Laura said she was “focusing on the issue” of climate change for her four-year-old daughter’s future.

Laura added: “A girl tried to sl*t-shame me about being a mother and showing my breasts, saying how she’s a ‘respectable’ mother.”  Laura stripped off during a protest in central London
Laura taking part in an Extinction Rebellion protest in central London

But Laura, who works from home in customer service, claims the trolls won’t stop her and will spend the remaining 25% of her earnings from OnlyFans on her activism efforts.

Laura said: “The comments don’t really bother me because I know what I’m doing is not wrong, and I know my heart is in the right place.”Most of the insults are unoriginal and just trying to shame women, it’s a product of the patriarchal world we still live in, but the worst is when it comes from other women.”

Leon Harris, Laura’s boyfriend for three-and-a-half years, supports her.

But Laura, who works from home in customer service, claims the trolls won’t stop her.

She said: “My partner supports me raising money for charity through OnlyFans, and he regularly helps me shoot content; he comes up with some ideas himself.”He particularly likes it when girls subscribe and like my content.”We are in an open relationship where I am free to have girlfriends but no other men.

