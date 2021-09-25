New Sources Reveal Brian Laundrie Was Dropped Near The Site Of Gabby Petito’s Death

Brian Laundrie is the subject of a federal arrest warrant after a grand jury indicted him for his “use of unauthorized devices” following his partner Gabby Petito’s death. A woman claims she picked up Brian Laundrie while he was hitchhiking last month and dropped him off at the site where the body of his partner Gabby Petito was discovered.

Norma Jean Jalovec stated that she gave Laundrie, 23-years-old, a ride in Grand Teton National Park (Wyoming), on August 29th, two days after Ms. Petito was last seen. She said Laundrie had got into the front seat of her jeep at about 6.15 pm after she saw him “walking backward and holding out his thumb” in an attempt to hitch a ride.

She said that Laundrie had told her that he had been hiking, seen elk, and had a fiance. After asking her to drop him off at the gates of the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground, he reportedly became agitated and tried to “get out of the moving car” after she offered to drop him off closer to the campsite.

Speaking to Fox News, Ms. Jalovec said she did not make the connection until after seeing a TikTok video by Miranda Baker in which she also claims she and her boyfriend had picked Laundrie up in the park on the same day.

Brian Laundrie is the subject of a federal arrest warrant for events following the death of Ms. Petito, whose body was found at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground on Sunday.

The couple had been traveling together on a “van life” trip through Kansas, Colorado, and Utah when she disappeared. Witnesses last saw her leaving a Salt Lake City hotel on August 24, when she was going to leave for the final time.

He is suspected of using a debit card and PIN for accounts not belonging to him for charges of more than $1,000 (£730) sometime between August 30 and September 1, according to the indictment.

Ms. Petito’s family has announced that a memorial visitation open to the public will be held at a funeral home in Holbrook, New York this Sunday.