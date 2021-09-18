Teen kills family and uploads pictures of corpses to social media before killing himself

By Brandon Pitt
In
A 15-year-old boy allegedly shot dead his family and posted graphic pictures of their bodies to social media in a gruesome spree of violence.

Texas police said that William Quince Colburn III was found dead by officers after he posted graphic pictures of the bodies to social media.

He also threatened to continue the horrific violence at school. Police launched an investigation into the photos Wednesday and found him at an RV park in Aransas County.

According to officials, he refused permission to leave his motorhome when police asked.



A judge in Aransas Pass rang one of his brothers to inform the rest of the family of the tragedy

An Aransas Pass Police Department statement read: “Entry was made into the RV and immediately discovered the graphic scene shared over social media.

“The male juvenile was likewise found deceased from a gunshot wound. Investigators discovered four bodies, and two dogs, that were also dead.”

Police also said that, if they had not been alerted to the pictures as quickly as they were, they “It is possible that they were working on a more terrible event this morning.



His 63-year-old dad, 53-year-old mum and 13-year-old sister were all found dead

Oscar Rivera, the San Patricio County sheriff, added “I’m not sure which school he planned to attack but he certainly had the weapons and ammunition to do so”, before confirming that he had at least two guns and a rifle.

His 63-year old father William Colburn Jr., Jana Colburn, 53, and Emma Colburn, 13 years, were all identified. They were also shot, according to police.



Police attempted to coax him from the RV

His eldest sister, Mahria Batts, is fundraising for the funeral costs of her late family here, where the page has raised just over $10,000 (£7,280)

She told The Independent: “We are deeply saddened by the events that have unfolded today. Like many in the community, we are hurt, outraged, sad, and most of all, [we feel] a sense of emptiness.

“We should be celebrating our Mother’s 53rd Birthday today. We are now trying to figure out how to put them to rest.



Emma Colburn, 13, was tragically shot dead

“While we appreciate and understand so many emotions being shared with us, on behalf of all of my siblings, I ask that you take into consideration that even with the way this all played out, we are still mourning four individuals.

“We ask that you find it in your hearts to please donate, share and to also understand that we are grieving.”

For emotional support, you can call the Samaritans 24-hour helpline on 116 123, email [email protected], visit a Samaritans branch in person or go to the Samaritans website.

