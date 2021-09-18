What’s Mohamed doing Today from 90 Day Fiance?

By Brandon Pitt
Mohamed Jbali had a turbulent, if not downright terrible start to his stay in the United States. After his marriage to Danielle Jbali, nee Mullins, ended in 2017, he traveled to Miami with a newly-issued greencard. Since getting permission to stay in the U.S. after his divorce, Mohamed moved from Miami to Chicago before finally settling in Indianapolis, per Screen Rant

Mohamed wanted to travel the world and make some money, so he decided to be a truck driver. “This job really is not easy job and it gets harder and harder over the time but by the end of the week when you look at your paycheck and remember that you have no bills to pay and no rent to worry about plus you see how your bank account is growing bigger, you just smile,” he wrote on Facebook about the gig. Now, he and Bowie, an Akita named Bowie travel across the United States. The two were even given kudos, per Mohamed’s Instagram, for continuing to deliver supplies despite the pandemic. 

Interestingly enough, Mohamed met up with Danielle during one of his work trips for an episode of “90 Day: Single Life” — keep scrolling to find out how it went.

