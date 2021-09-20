Teacher told to move out as creepy doll ‘who killed owners’ found sealed in wall

A primary school teacher has been urged to pack his bags and leave his new home after discovering a creepy doll that claims to have stabbed its original owners to death in a bizarre note found alongside it.

Jonathan Lewis, 32, purchased a Walton, Liverpool house recently and was met by a creepy doll with a disturbing message for the new owner.

He was trying to make sense of his new home and took to the wall below the stairs to search for a piece of wire.

He was left stunned to find two beady eyes looking straight back at him as a haunted figure sat awkwardly on a straw chair, reports Liverpool Echo.







Jonathan said his friends were left concerned for his safety, but he didn’t take the possessed doll too seriously.

Speaking about the moment which built up to his discovery, Jonathan said: “I’ve just bought the house and I got the keys on Friday. I kind of knew there was this void underneath the stairs that had been plaster boarded up.

“There was a wire coming out where the previous owners had the fridge but I didn’t know where the wire was plugged in so I knocked through a bit of the plasterboard to see what was there.







“I knocked through a hole about the size of a fist, shone a light in and there was a doll just sitting there.”

After pulling back more of the plasterboard, Jonathan realised the old ragdoll was holding a note, and it didn’t have a friendly sentiment.

It read: “Dear reader/ new homeowner,

“Thank you for freeing me!

“My name is Emily. My original owners lived in this house in 1961. I didn’t like them so they had to go.

“All they did was to sing and have merry. It was depressing. It was a horrible experience.

“Hope you sleep well.”







The spine-chilling letter prompted Jonathan’s friends to warn him to get out and sell up.

He added: “Some of my friends have told me to put my house back on the market and move out but I think it’s just a laugh.

“I’ll be honest, I found the whole thing hilarious. I’d do the exact opposite.

“The letter says 1961 but the estate agent said when she was showing me around that the kitchen was only done four or five years ago.

“The paper isn’t very old looking and seems relatively new.

