Taylor Swift names Nicki Minaj her ‘favorite Sagittarius’ in the cutest moment of 2023 VMAs

Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj’s adorable interaction at the 2023 VMAs during which the Anti-Hero singer called Nicki her ‘favorite Saggitarius’ has left fans swooning.

Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj and other great singers were all present for the MTV VMAs 2023. Taylor did not appear on stage, although she was a part of the crowd and received many awards. However, the Lavender Haze singer thoroughly enjoyed Nicki Minaj‘s VMAs 2023 performance at the event. Taylor could be seen swaying and dancing in the crowd as Nicki performed Itty Bitty Piggy on her own and Red Ruby Da Sleeze alone. Both women met on the stage of the VMAs, when Nicki gave Taylor an award. Fans have been left touched by their heartwarming interactions on stage.

Taylor Swift names Nicki Minaj her ‘favorite Sagittarius’

Taylor performed at her third concert on Tuesday, 12 September. She had won third Moon Person in the category of best direction. Right at the start, the 33-year-old songstress gave a warm hug to the Barbie World singer and mouthed “I Love You.”

Taylor showed Nicki some love by showing her this. “That’s my favorite Sagittarius over there,” the Anti-Hero singer said, making Nicki weak in the knees and sending the crowd into a frenzy. The 40-year-old rapper could not help but blush at Taylor’s comments.

Nicki, who was born in 1982 on the 8th of December, is a Sagittarius Sun and Virgo moon. Taylor, whose birthday is December 13, is also a Sagittarius.

How Taylor and Nicki’s cute friendship began

Taylor and Nicki’s friendship stemmed from a radio interview the former did in which she requested Nicki’s Superbass song to be played. Taylor rapped along with the lyrics.

Nicki won the American Music Award for Favorite Hip Hop artist in 2011. Nicki, in a heartfelt speech thanked Taylor Taylor for helping to make Superbass so popular.

The Super Freaky Girl singer said, “Well, I have to thank her because if it wasn’t for her just being open and honest about a new song she liked no one would know… her fan base would not have known about ‘Super Bass’.” Taylor appreciated Nicki’s acknowledgment and the two have been friends ever since.

They rekindled their friendship when they sang together at the VMAs 2015. The Night is Still Young plus Bad Blood was performed by both ladies.

Taylor dances to Nicki Minaj’s 2023 VMA performance

Twitter is teeming with videos of Taylor vibing to Nicki’s Red Ruby Da Sleeze performance. Taylor dances along with Nicki as she raps.

On the VMAs’ red carpet in 2023, both women were seated next to one another. Nicki was dressed in a transparent pink dress, while Taylor looked stunning in an all-black cutout gown.

Both posed for photos with one another during the ceremony.