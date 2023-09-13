What is the end of Talk To Me?

The Talk To Me ending demands discussion, so let’s get it explained now that audiences are able to watch the critically acclaimed A24 horror movie on streaming.

Danny and Michael Philippou’s supernatural chiller is one of the most talked about genre efforts in recent memory, recently becoming A24‘s highest-grossing too. When teenagers begin to contact spirits using an eerie embalmed hand, they soon discover that they’ve bitten off far more than they can chew. Diving into the startling Talk To Me ending, let’s get what happened to Mia explained.

Recap of Talk to Me

A teen called Cole searches for Duckett, his older brother at a home party. When he finds him he’s in a bizarre and distanced mental state, and ultimately he fatally stabs Cole.

Then we cut to Mia. A teenage girl who is still grieving the death of her mother, two years after her demise. She overdosed but her father is adamant that it wasn’t intentional.

She later accompanies Jade, her best friend, to a gathering that Jade’s younger brother Riley demands to attend too. Hayley and Joss are using an embalmed finger to communicate with spirits when the three of them arrive. You have to hold the hand, say “Talk to me” and then “I let you in” to be inhabited by the dead. Once inhabited, there’s a 90-second window to sever the connection before complications arise.

Mia does it and realizes the hand’s powers are very real. So, she returns the following night when Riley tries it out when Mia’s out of the room; she refused to let him participate earlier.

Riley is inhabited by Mia’s mom Rhea when she returns to the room, and Mia’s insistence to speak to her results in Riley exceeding the 90 seconds. Riley is forced to attempt suicide by the ghosts who remain inside him. He survives but suffers severe injuries.

Mia’s visions are of Rhea. She has been using the same hand Hayley, Joss and she gave to her repeatedly. Meanwhile, she’s verbally attacked by Jade and her mom who feel Riley’s condition is her fault.

What is the end of Talk To Me?

Riley’s suicide attempt is a result of being under the spirit influence. The spirits are able to pretend to be close friends of the person who is using the hand. This allows them to take control.

Cole, who was in the beginning of the film, tells everyone not to hold the hand. Mia, on the other hand, uses hers to reach Riley. She finds him trapped in limbo and being tortured by evil spirits. The fact that he is being tormented by evil spirits only makes Mia more determined to save him.

Mia learns later that her mom committed suicide. Her father then reads her original note. She hallucinates that her father’s attacking her and stabs him in the neck, only to realize that the Max attacking her was an illusion and she’s murdered the real one.

‘Rhea’ contacts Riley and tells her Riley must die to break free from the spirits, leading her to abduct him from the hospital and debate whether to push his wheelchair into oncoming traffic. However, she realizes her vision of Rhea is evil and tricking her when she says they’ll “have him forever.” It was never her mother but instead an evil spirit all along, guiding her to do its bidding.

She doesn’t push Riley into the road and Jade comes to his rescue. Mia, on the other hand is in the street and hurt while people screech and stop to observe.

What happened to Mia from Talk To Me?

When Mia comes to in a hospital bed it’s suggested that she fell down into the traffic but was saved. Riley is reunited with her family and Mia’s father appears to have visited.

However, it’s revealed that she actually died during the incident with Riley above the speeding cars; the injuries inflicted upon her were fatal. When nobody around her can see or respond to her, she realizes that something is wrong.

It’s then that she spies a human hand and a candle amidst a deep sea of darkness. The only thing she has left is to take the hand of a partygoer in another country. One of them says “I let you in” and the movie ends.

As Mia had summoned an unknown spirit in earlier scenes of the movie, now she herself is a ghost being summoned to her by someone else using the hand embalmed.

The enigma of her destiny is that she’ll be trapped in the dark limbo between heaven and hell until, on rare occasions, someone who dabbles in the occult will summon her as a ghost.