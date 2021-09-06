Taylor Swift Congratulates Anita Baker On Getting Her Masters Back

Anita Baker is getting kudos from Taylor Swift. Country star Taylor Swift is congratulating Anita Baker on her victory in the legal battle for the right to own her music masters. Baker asked fans not to stream or download her music and pointed out that she was not making any money from her famous catalog.

Baker received a notification from a friend that she was creating a Spotify playlist with her favorite songs. Baker recently announced that she had won the fight and gave her fans the green light to proceed. Baker tweeted a photo of five of her first albums on vinyl. “What a beautiful moment, CONGRATULATIONS ANITA!!”

The “Trouble” singer tweeted on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2014: Two happy-crying, clapping emojis will be available. The “Caught Up In The Rapture” singer responded, “Thank You, for Your *Fire & Support!! It Inspires us all, to Move Mountains.”