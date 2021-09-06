Dennis Quaid Almost Lost His Twins in 2007 For a Nationwide Medical Mistake!

Dennis Quaid’s ex-wife Kimberly and their infant twins were caught in an accidental drug overdose and faced the most difficult day of their lives.

Medical error is one of the most common causes of death worldwide. Unfortunately, it also accounts for a large percentage of infant mortality. This statistic was almost reached by comedian Dennis Quaid’s fraternal twins, Zoe and Thomas.

The story of the Quaid twins went viral in 2007 after a nurse accidentally administered an overdose of Heparin, a blood-thinning injection, on them, which nearly claimed their lives.

Dennis Quaid at SiriusXM Studios on December 02, 2019.

THE UNFORTUNATE OCCURRENCE

Dennis and Kimberly Quaid, his wife at the time, couldn’t be happier to have their first child via surrogacy in November 2007. But their joy was short-lived when they found out about the terrible accident that had happened to their children.

One night before the discovery parents left their 10-day-old children at the hospital. They called the clinic at 9:45 p.m. after a bad headache to check on the babies. They were assured by a nurse that the children were fine.

But they soon discovered the ruse when they arrived at the hospital to discover that medical experts were working 24 hours a day to save the babies.