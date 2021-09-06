Heavy D And Antonia Lofaso were in a long term Marriage Before Heavy D Tragic death in 2011!

Heavy D didn’t have to walk down the aisle before he made a lifetime commitment with Antonia Lofaso. The couple had an amazing bond that lasted until his passing in 2011. Meet her.

It is still unclear what the timeline of Heavy D’s relationship with Antonia Lofaso, his culinary expert lover, is. They were married for many years and had a daughter.

Their fairytale love affair was the cynosure of all eyes— two successful individuals in different crafts and schedules, making magic and time for each other.

2001 saw the couple enter a new stage with the birth of their daughter, Xena. All seemed perfect for the couple. However, Heavy D unexpectedly died in 2011 after a long battle with cancer.

The entertainer, who started his career in 1987, was a great actor, actor, partner, and father. But he succumbed to pulmonary embolism. He died of A blood clot in his lungs in November 2011. Lofaso still keeps his memory, despite his death.

Heavy D performs on the BET HipHop Awards 2011 at Boisfeuillet Jones Atlanta Civic Center, October 1, 2011.

WHO IS ANTONIA LOFASO

Lofaso, a cookbook author, and the executive chef was her only known romance. She was born in Northridge in Los Angeles in 1976 and has one sibling.

She wanted to become a chef and so she attended the French Culinary Institute. Worked Spago and Foxtail