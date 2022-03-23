Taylor Momsen makes her first appearance on the red carpet in five years

Spotted—Taylor Momsen making her return to the red carpet.

The Gossip GirlAt the 2022 iHeart Radio Music Awards, Taylor turned heads with a black lace mini dress with a plunging neckline. Taylor paired the lacy dress with silver jewelry, platform combat boots and a slick fashion sense. Taylor finished the look by adding a smokey eye, neutral lips and tousled hair.

This was her first appearance on a red-carpet since 2017, when she attended Alternative Press Music Awards. Taylor’s band performed at the event. The Pretty Reckless, who performed two tracks and won the title of Best Hard Rock Actor.

Taylor won Rock Artist Of The Year at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards four years later. However, the actress-turned-singer did not attend the ceremony to accept the award.