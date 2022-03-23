Taylor Momsen makes her first appearance on the red carpet in five years

Taylor Momsen makes her first appearance on the red carpet in five years
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Spotted—Taylor Momsen making her return to the red carpet.

The Gossip GirlAt the 2022 iHeart Radio Music Awards, Taylor turned heads with a black lace mini dress with a plunging neckline. Taylor paired the lacy dress with silver jewelry, platform combat boots and a slick fashion sense. Taylor finished the look by adding a smokey eye, neutral lips and tousled hair.

This was her first appearance on a red-carpet since 2017, when she attended Alternative Press Music Awards. Taylor’s band performed at the event. The Pretty Reckless, who performed two tracks and won the title of Best Hard Rock Actor.

Taylor won Rock Artist Of The Year at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards four years later. However, the actress-turned-singer did not attend the ceremony to accept the award.

Latest News

Previous articleHillary Clinton Tests Positive For Covid, Says She’s Grateful For Vax

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact