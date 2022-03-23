Hillary Clinton, the former Secretary of State, today announced that she tested positive for Covid. Clinton, now 74, stated on Twitter that she tested positive for Covid. “some mild cold symptoms”Former President Bill Clinton, 75 was positive for the infection but was in quarantine. The former president was admitted for treatment of a non-Covid illness at a Southern California hospital last fall.

Today, the former Secretary of State expressed his gratitude for vaccines’ protective properties.

“I’m more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness. Please get vaccinated and boosted if you haven’t already!”She wrote.

She concluded with a plea for bingeworthy suggestions.

“Movie recommendations appreciated!”Clinton wrote.

Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary, also announced today that she had tested positive. “Finally watching Inventing Anna (and recommend!) And highly recommend lots of water, tea and juice.”

Here is the former Secretary of State’s full statement:

Well, I’ve tested positive for COVID. I’ve got some mild cold symptoms but am feeling fine. I’m more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness. Please get vaccinated and boosted if you haven’t already!

Bill tested negative and is feeling fine. He’s quarantining until our household is fully in the clear. Movie recommendations appreciated!