Tarek El Moussia’s Thanksgiving Message Did Tarek El Mussa Shade His Ex-Wife

Tarek El Mussa is like many people in the holiday season. He is thankful for the people and blessings he has. The “Flip or Flop”Star has seen a lot in the last few years, but he is now ready for his wife. “Selling Sunset”Heather Rae Young is the star His post has been updated. InstagramTarek shared a sweet picture of Heather and him in a close embrace on their wedding day on his feed the day before Thanksgiving 2021. The collage also featured a photo of Heather’s daughter Taylor and Tarek, and another shot of Heather in casual clothing.

Tarek wrote a sweet post in which he shared how he had a lot of things to be thankful for, and that his wife was one of the best. “It’s really crazy how much your life can change when you find the right person. I remember years ago l, before I met Heather, the holidays were a time of some darkness,”Tarek wrote the caption. “It wasn’t that I was unhappy because I still had my kids and my health but something was missing, I was lonely.”

Reality star Heather and he celebrated their one month anniversary. This was another reason he felt happy. “extra grateful.”