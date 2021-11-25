Rise Of The Resistance opened its standby line this week and invited guests to share wild queue times

Rise of the Resistance isn’t a new attraction . It’s a bit newer at Disneyland than it seems because the park was closed for a year only a few months after the attraction opened. And so, if you didn’t have a chance to visit Disney World, that saw the ride first, and reopened sooner, then you’ve only had a few months of total time to give it a try. This may be why Disneyland has had to use a standing queue for the first-time.

Walt Disney World It opened its standby line Rise of the Resistance, the waiting time While quite high, The morning of the first day, the crowd calmed down quickly. They did so again later in the afternoon. Now, Waiting for Rise of the Resistance has been largely comparable to any other E-ticket attraction. But when? Disneyland opened the line Things were even worse this week.

Rise of the resistance standby line at Disneyland is already at a 2 1/2 hr wait at 8:30AM 😱🤯 The line currently stretches all the way to the front of Pirates of the Caribbean.

The first few days were wild. The virtual queue system was the only way to board Rise of the Resistance before. If you weren’t fast enough, you lost your chance to board a group. There is now a guarantee that everyone can get on the ride. Even if that means you have to wait a long time. It will be up for debate whether a wait of two and a quarter hours or three hours is reasonable.

Although a wait of three hours might seem unreasonable or crazy depending on how eager someone is to ride Rise of the Resistance it was not over two hours. In the past few days, wait times have been shorter.

#Disneyland yesterday changed Rise of the Resistance to board groups and a wait-and-see system. With a posted wait of 60 minutes, we were in line for 9 minutes. The actual wait was 44 minutes. The actual wait time is now at 120 minutes. That's pretty good!

There have been times when the wait was insane, but not too long. It seems like you’ll have to give up fireworks in order to be able wait that long. And I’m not sure that’s entirely worth it.

Sorry Believe in Holiday Magic Fireworks you are no longer priority

Officially Disneyland operates a hybrid system to support Rise of the Resistance. may use virtual queues On busier days, you can do standby while on other days. It is possible that the goal is to go straight to the standby queue.