Tamela Mann’s Daughter Flaunts Slimmer Waist And Glowing Skin!

Tamela Mann’s daughter, Tia Mann, was all smiling in a new photo as she flaunted her slimmer waist in a custom outfit. Fans were also impressed by her bold message written on the top.

Tamela Mann, a gospel singer, is proud to be a mother of five children, which includes two that she shares with David Mann. In a recent posting, the icon shared a photo with Tia, her daughter. This shows her amazing shape and her enviable skin glow.

The photo featured the starlet in a beige top with skin-tight shorts, which drew attention to her slim waist as she sat down on the stairs. She paired the outfit with white kicks that were in keeping with the design of her top.

A picture of Gospel singer, Tamela Mann and her daughter, Tia instagram.com/iamtiamann

Tia allowed her curls to fall down her back and shoulders. Her gold hoops are barely visible beneath.

Even with minimal makeup, she looked radiant and young. Her silver necklace enhanced her glowing skin. Tia’s gorgeous smile completed the look. Tamela captioned the post:

“Reminder: You can start fresh every single morning.”

Fans were stunned by Tia’s stunning appearance, especially her slimmer waist, which made her voluptuous curves more pronounced, while most commended her beauty.

They asked Tamela if she used shapewear to achieve her slim waist, which has been a topic of public discussion. Tamela said that her daughter was working on a range of shapewear.