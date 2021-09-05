A warning note astounded a 40 years old builder inside his shop

A man discovered a warning message inside a wall of his shop while renovating it. It was left there 40 years ago by a builder.

Daniel Bodman was renovating the showroom for Market Town Memorials when he noticed something unusual in one of his walls.

The note was left on the wall by Mr Nicholas Poole, a builder who had been working in the area for 40 years.

The message was found on the back cover of an electrical safety notice. It stated that the builder had suffered an electric shock while constructing the house.

Mr Poole’s note said: ”This shop, ‘Herb Craft’, was fitted by Nick Poole in August 1986 at an hourly pay rate of £2.00.

“Nearly all the wood fitted had been taken down, cleaned up and reused so that the main costs were my wages.

”The store walls are in a state so god knows what they will be like when you find this.

”While doing this job, I was electrocuted because I touched two bare wires accidentally. Nicholas Jo Poole.”

Bizarrely the message was scrawled on the back of a ‘Treatment of Electric Shock’ poster – complete with pictures of how to do CPR.

Daniel found the note in the renovations to an old building located in Devizes in Wiltshire.

He was about to clad some wood when he saw the poster folded on the wall.

He also added: “It makes an interesting little read, and had made us chuckle with what he had written it on.

“It would be exciting to find him.”