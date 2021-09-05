Kim Kardashian Staying with Kanye West For The New Money?

It is Kim Kardashian wants to end her divorce proceedings Kanye WestTo have more money available? According to one tabloid, the Keep Up with The Kardashians star wants to add to her billion-dollar empire by getting back together with West. Gossip Copco uncovers the truth behind the story, he is continuing to investigate.

Kim Kardashian After Kanye West’s Money?

Per In Touch, Kim Kardashian, and Kanye West have reconciled and are ready to get back together after breaking off their seven-year marriage. But genuine love isn’t the sole reason Kardashian wants West back. According to a close source, Kardashian may be interested in West’s support. “be staying with Kanye for financial reasons.”Evidently, Hollywood’s wealthiest couple was “the ultimate aphrodisiac for Kim.”

Kardashian realized that West was also eager to be with her again. “being single isn’t all it’s cracked up to be,” According to the source. Kardashian was initially eager to be free, but now she is realizing how much she misses West. Another insider claims that West is abusive. “playing hard to get” and isn’t giving in to Kardashian’s reconciliation yet. According to West, they “wants to be the one in control and may be making Kim work to prove her love.”

Is Kim Kardashian A Gold Digger?

Gossip Cop isn’t buying into the narrative that In Touch is trying to convince people that they are real. According to tabloid reports, the couple was married for seven years with four children. So the idea that Kardashian would only want to get back together for Wests’ money is ridiculous. Kardashian’s net worth is $1.4 billion with various business ventures that contribute to her massive net worth.

Another claim by the outlet is that it has an insider close the couple. This claim, however, is not reliable based upon past false insiders reported by the magazine. Also, to claim that Kardashian is hungry for even more money and is relying on the West contains sexist overtones. The tabloids are only telling a story to public intrigue because Kardashian and West are wealthy and well-known.

Misinformation On Kim Kardashian And Kanye West

The tabloids are always in print False stories spun about Kardashian and Wests as Gossip Copt has been proven in the past. Last week Life & Style alleged the two were getting back together after one of West’s listening parties to promote his new album.

Kardashian has indeed been publicly supporting Wests’ new music by attending his listening parties. However, reconciliation was really just Wests’ artist playing on his central message.