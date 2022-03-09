Take Over-The-Counter Medicines Together

Magnesium, one of the amazing minerals, serves many purposes in the human body. According to a study, magnesium regulates blood pressure, heart rhythm, and supports healthy bone health. WebMD. It has been shown that magnesium deficient adults have higher levels of inflammation. This is associated with many health conditions including diabetes. Research suggests that magnesium may help combat depression and increase athletic performance. Healthline.

Too much magnesium can also be problematic. Excessive magnesium can lead to serious health problems, such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, lethargy and muscular weakness, respiratory distress, cardiac arrest, and low blood pressure. Healthline).

You would not be able to accumulate too much magnesium if you eat a healthy, balanced diet rich in the mineral. However, it is possible to run into problems if you combine certain over-the-counter medicines. It is important for consumers to recognize which over-the–counter medications contain magnesium. Clearly, magnesium supplements do. But did you also know that magnesium supplements are effective? GavisconThe anti-antacid treatment ANTACIDS contains magnesium in all its formulations. So does Magnesia milkThis is a remedy for constipation. Pedia-Lax Chewable tablets,They are prescribed as children’s constipation medications. These magnesium-based medicines can combine with other medications, which is particularly dangerous for people who have reduced kidney function. Drugs.com.