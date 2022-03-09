House Panel Calls for Criminal Investigation Into Amazon

A House committee on Wednesday asked the Justice Department to investigate Amazon and some of its executives for criminal obstruction of a congressional investigation that included the e-commerce giant.

In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, members of the House Judiciary committee accused the company of obstructing its 16-month antitrust investigation by refusing to turn over information and lying about how it treated third-party sellers on its platform.

“Throughout the investigation and in follow-up inquiries, senior executives at Amazon engaged in a pattern and practice of misleading behavior before the committee,” a bipartisan group of lawmakers including the House Judiciary committee chairman, Jerrold Nadler, Democrat of New York, said in the letter to the Justice Department. “Amazon and its executives must be held accountable for this behavior.”

During its investigation, which was opened in 2019, the House panel’s antitrust subcommittee focused on whether the company used data about its customers to advance the sale of its own private-label products over those of third-party vendors. The lawmakers in their letter said Amazon executives, including a lawyer who testified before the committee, repeatedly denied that the company used customer data to harm competition.