Swingers: What The Cast Of The Comedy Is Doing Now

Alex Désert (Charles)

Alex Désert played Charles in Swingers, and has had a busy career since his portrayal in the film. In terms of movies, Désert appeared in the romantic comedy film, High Fidelity, the Steve Carell-led Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day, and more.

He’s also appeared in several TV shows, including the 1990s version of The Flash, the coming of age series, Boy Meets World, the sitcom, Becker, voiced several characters in The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, The LeBrons, Better Things, Sing It! And many more. He’s also taken up voicing Carl Carlson and Lou in The Simpsons, replacing Hank Azeria.

Coming up, Désert has multiple things lined up, including TV shows Women of the Movement, A League of Their Own, and The Breakup Diet. He will also be appearing in the films Bolivar, and Everything I Ever Wanted to Tell My Daughter About Men, so he’s going to have a fun couple of years filled with plenty of awesome things to look forward to.