Tom Felton Assures Fans He's 'On The Mend' After Ryder Cup Collapse -- Via Song (Video)TheWrap

“Harry Potter” star Tom Felton released a video on Instagram on Saturday to assure fans that he’s “on the mend” after he suddenly collapsed at a charity golf tournament held ahead of the Ryder Cup on Thursday.

“Just wanted to say a huge thank you for all the lovely well wishes as of recent,” he said. “Yeah, it was a bit of a scary episode, really. I’m on the mend. People have been looking, taking really good care of me, so thank you very much for messages of ‘get well soon,’ because I am on the mend, officially.”

To prove his point, he even broke out in a little song.

Felton, 34, is best known for playing Draco Malfoy in eight “Potter” films from 2001-11. The actor, who is also an avid golfer, was in Wisconsin taking part in the Ryder Cup festivities at Whistling Straits Golf Course before the biennial tournament between American and European pro golfers was set to kick off. While out on the course, Felton suddenly collapsed and was taken off for medical treatment in a golf cart, though he was conscious as he was led away. The cause of the collapse has not been disclosed.

Felton is next set to star in the fictional World War II thriller “Burial,” which tells the story of a band of Russian soldiers tasked with delivering the corpse of Adolf Hitler to Stalin but who find themselves fighting off Nazis still loyal to the fallen dictator. A release date for the film has not been set.