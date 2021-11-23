Suzanna Son Joins The Weeknd & Lily-Rose Depp In ‘The Idol’HBO Hands Music Industry Drama Series

The Idolis going to series.

Sam Levinson and Abel created the drama of the music industry. “The Weeknd”Tesfaye has been assigned a series order, and Reza Fahim has added to its cast. Red Rocket rising star Suzanna Son.

Amy Seimetz, who directed episodes of Atlanta The Girlfriend ExperienceAll six episodes will be directed by,

According to Deadline, the series will be shot in and around Los Angeles. Tesfaye is a pop star known for hits like Blinding Lights.

The story is set against the background of the music industry and centers on a self help guru who leads a modern-day religion. He develops a complex relationship with a rising pop star.

Son, who broke through in Sean Baker’s feature Red Rocket alongside Simon Rex, is a series regular alongside Steve Zissis (Togetherness) and Troye Sivan (Spud). Melanie Liburd, Tunde Adebimpe, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Nico Hiraga and Anne Heche are recurring.

Joseph Epstein (Health and WellnessThe show’s writer and showrunner will be () Levinson, Tesfaye, Fahim, Epstein, Seimetz, Ashley Levinson, Kevin Turen, Nick Hall, Sara E. White and Bron Studios’ Aaron Gilbert will exec produce with A24.

Francesca Orsi is the Executive Vice President of HBO Programming. “When the multi-talented Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye, Reza Fahim and Sam Levinson brought us The Idol, it was clear their subversive, revelatory take on the cult of the music industry was unlike anything HBO had ever done before. Shortly after, the brilliant duo of Joe Epstein and Amy Seimetz joined forces with the rest of the team, and this dream became a reality.”