Celebrities that have been married three or more times

Halle Berry was divorced three times.





Halle Berry, January 6, 2019,



Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images







Berry was first married from 1993 to 1997 to David Justice, an ex-baseball player. Her second husband, who she was with from 2001 to 2003, was musician Eric Benét. They divorced in 2005.

Berry then fell in love with Gabriel Aubry, a model. Berry gave birth to their daughter Nahla in 2010.

Berry began to date Olivier Martinez, a French actor, in 2010. They got married in July 2013, before they split in 2015.

“[As] women, we go into marriage thinking it’s going to last forever and that this is our prince on a shiny horse,”She shared her story Entertainment Tonight2017 “That’s what fairytales taught me as a kid … and I’m kind of anti-fairytales today.”

She also added: “In every one of those situations, as hard — and sometimes embarrassing — as it was, I learned so much about myself. All of those relationships were necessary for me. We all come here with lessons that we have to learn and those relationships provided me with lessons that got me to where I am right now. For that, I’m grateful. But it has been hard. It’s been a difficult part of my life.”