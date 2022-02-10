Suspect Who Reportedly Set a New Jersey Hospital Employee on Fire Is Found Dead

A worker at a New Jersey hospital was set on fire by another employee and suffered third-degree burns.

The suspect, prosecutors say, was Nicholas Pagano, a traveling nurse who worked as a contractor at Hackensack University Medical Center in New Jersey.

The hospital says Pagano cleared a full background check prior to working there.

The incident occurred in the early morning, and there were no witnesses, police say.

A witness told police he saw Pagano near the break room and heard a woman screaming, followed by the victim running in the hallway with Pagano chasing her, according to CBS New York.

Investigators searched for Pagano, later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The victim is being treated at a different hospital. She suffered third-degree burns to her upper body, face, hands, and a cut to her head. She was also struck with a wrench, investigators say.

The motive for the attack is unknown.