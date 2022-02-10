Mammoth WVH Tease Upcoming Young Guns Tour With ‘Epiphany’ Video

Ahead of Mammoth WVH’s upcoming Young Guns tour, the Wolfgang Van Halen-led band has shared the video for “Epiphany,” from their self-titled 2021 debut LP.

The visual features live footage of Mammoth WVH performing their latest single at various stops during their fall 2021 tour, including one of their gigs opening up for Guns N’ Roses last September; during their stint as GNR’s opener, Mammoth WVH routinely ended their set with “Epiphany.”

“’Epiphany’ is the song that I always say best represents the core sound of Mammoth WVH,” Wolfgang Van Halen said in a statement. “The song was easily the biggest unreleased track and has resonated most with the fans since the album was released last June. That was why it made sense to be a single now. It is also one of the most fun to play live and I can’t wait to get back out on the road and play it on the Young Guns tour.”

The long-postponed Young Guns Tour, featuring Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey as co-headliners, finally kicks off Feb. 20 in Denver. In November, Rolling Stone spoke to Van Halen and Dirty Honey frontman Marc Labelle about their impending trek together.

“That’s definitely a huge bonus to be part of this sick bill. Dirty Honey are awesome,” Van Halen said. “It’s really fun to be two of the youngest and hungriest bands in the L.A. rock space, banding up and kicking ass together… We’re both kind of echoing the past, but making it our own and taking it to the future.”