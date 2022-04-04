Surreal Photos Show Shanghai Turn Into a Ghost Town Amid Mass Lockdown

Shanghai has come to a standstill with all of the city’s 26 million residents under lockdown.
Lockdown plans for the financial hub had originally been in two phases, with the city roughly split along the Huangpu River.
But as cases continued to surge, restrictions for residents on the eastern side of the river — which were supposed to lift last Friday — were suddenly extended for another 10 days.
And with residents on the west side of the river also going into lockdown last Friday, the entire city has now turned into a ghost town.
Lockdown rules are strict — residents are not allowed to leave their homes to walk their dogs or throw out the trash.
One woman described to the South China Morning Post that she felt envious of the stray cats in her neighborhood.
“They can walk around in our community’s garden freely on this beautiful spring day. How happy they are! However, we have to stay at home and I have no idea when we can have this luxury of going outside,” she said.
Unable to leave their homes to buy food, residents have been complaining of a daily struggle for groceries.
Vegetables are now considered luxury items as residents take to social media to complain about the difficulties in securing food.
Much of the discussion is on the Twitter-like platform Weibo, where the hashtag “anxiety of grabbing vegetables in Shanghai’s Covid epidemic” has been viewed more than 200 million times.
Many users shared stories of how they have to wake up in the wee hours every morning in their attempts to book a supermarket delivery slot online.
“How did buying vegetables become even harder than getting concert tickets?” a Weibo user wrote.
“I set the alarm clock to wake me up at 5.45 a.m. every day … The ordering time on many apps starts at 6 a.m,” one Shanghai resident told the SCMP. “So when the time arrives, I just place orders and make payments.”
Bankers and traders in Lujiazui — China’s answer to Wall Street — are reportedly sleeping in their offices to ensure smooth business operations.
According to Reuters, more than 20,000 bankers and traders in the financial district are camping out in their cubicles.
Some offices even prepared items such as sleeping bags and toiletries for their staff in the days leading up to the lockdown, the outlet said.
One hedge fund manager named Henry told Bloomberg that living in the office means sharing a bathroom with 20 people and having no access to showers. When the bright neon signs from neighboring skyscrapers made it too difficult to sleep, some workers appealed to their friends working in those buildings to get them turned off, he told the outlet.
Shanghai’s strict lockdown could reduce China’s real gross domestic product by 4%, an economist told Bloomberg.
“The economic cost of lockdown is clearly bigger than we see in other countries,” Zheng Michael Song, a Chinese University of Hong Kong professor, told the outlet.
On top of being a financial hub, Shanghai is also a hub for semiconductors, electronics, and car manufacturing, per BBC.
Tesla’s new Gigafactory in the city, for example, which has temporarily halted production, was responsible for half of Tesla’s global production last year. According to an internal notice shared with Reuters, the factory had aimed to restart production on Monday but has since canceled those plans.
The lockdown is testing China’s zero-Covid policy, even as confirmed cases remain few compared to other parts of the world.
Chinese health officials stand by what they call a “dynamic” “zero-Covid” policy. That means rapid lockdowns, mass testing, and travel restrictions whenever clusters emerge.
On Sunday, Shanghai reported 425 symptomatic cases and 8,581 asymptomatic Covid cases, according to the Shanghai Municipal Health Commission.
In contrast, neighboring South Korea — which eased many Covid restrictions last month despite a record surge in cases — reported 127,190 cases on Sunday.