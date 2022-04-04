Jon Batiste & Silk Sonic Top The Night

Jon Batiste & Silk Sonic Top The Night
By Tom O'Brien
In
Jon Batiste hauled home four trophies at the 64th Grammys, including Album of the Year for We Are. He went into the night with 11 nominations and ended up with Album of the Year, Video of the year

Right behind Batiste was the duo Silk Sonic, who took the night’s two other big categories: Record and Song of the Year, both for “Leave the Door Open” as well as Best R&B Performance (in a tie with Jazmine Sullivan) and Best R&B Song.

Olivia Rodrigo was named Best New Artist and also won Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance.

Other big winners included Chris Stapleton, who won for Best Country Album, Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance.

The Foo Fighters received Grammys for Best Rock Album, Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song. The band was scheduled to play at the show, but pulled out after the tragic death of drummer Taylor Hawkins just last week. In their place, the show pulled together an extended video tribute to the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer before its In Memoriam segment.

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah is back hosting the ceremony, which was postponed from its original January 31 date in Los Angeles amid the Omicron surge. LeVar Burton hosted the early show, during which 70-plus awards were presented. See the winners list below and the Grammy nominees here.

Performers at MGM Grand Garden Arena included J Balvin with Maria Becerra, Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Cynthia Erivo, H.E.R., Lady Gaga, John Legend, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Maverick City Music, Nas, Aymée Nuviola, Leslie Odom, Jr., Ben Platt, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Chris Stapleton, Billy Strings, Carrie Underwood, and Rachel Zegler.

The many presenters included Jared Leto, Joni Mitchell, newly minted Oscar winner Questlove, Megan Thee Stallion, Anthony Mackie, Dua Lipa, Billy Porter and Mj Rodriguez.

The telecast also will featured a special segment meant to raise awareness about the situation in Ukraine which featured a surprise video appearance from that country’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky.

FULL WINNERS LIST

Album of the Year
We Are
Jon Batiste

Record of the Year
“Leave the Door Open”
Silk Sonic

Song of the Year
“Leave the Door Open”
Silk Sonic

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Kiss Me More
Doja Cat Featuring SZA

Best Pop Vocal Album
Sour
Olivia Rodrigo

Best R&B Album
Heaux Tales
Jazmine Sullivan

Best Rap Performance
Family Ties
Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Best New Artist
Olivia Rodrigo

Best Country Album
Starting Over
Chris Stapleton

Song of the Year
Leave the Door Open
Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

Producer of the Year
Jack Antonoff

Best Comedy Album
Sincerely
Louis C.K.

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Love For Sale
Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Best Pop Solo Performance
driver’s license
Olivia Rodrigo

Best Jazz Vocal Album
Songwrights Apothecary Lab
Esperanza Spaulding

Best Rap Song
Jail
Dwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Kanye West & Mark Williams

Best Melodic Rap Performance
Hurricane
Kanye West Featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby

Best Progressive R&B Album
Table for two
Lucky Daye

Best R&B Song
Leave the Door Open
Silk Sonic

Best Traditional R&B Performance
Fight for You
H.E.R.

Best R&B Performance – TIE
Leave the Door Open
Silk Sonic

and

Pick Up Your Feelings
Jasmine Sullivan

Best Alternative Music Album
Daddy’s Home
St. Vincent

Best Rock Album
Medicine at Midnight
Foo Fighters

Best Rock Song
Waiting on a War
Foo Fighters

Best Metal Performance
The Alien
Dream Theater

Best Rock Performance
Making a Fire
Foo Fighters

Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Shaw: Narrow Sea
Caroline Shaw

Best Classical Compendium
Woman Warriors – Voices of Change
Amy Andersson, conductor; Amy Andersson, Mark Mattson & Lolita Ritmanis

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Mythologies
Sangeeta Kaur & Hila Plitmann

Best Classical Instrumental Performance, Solo
Alone Together
Jennifer Koh

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Beethoven: Chello Sonatas
Yo Yo Ma

Best Choral Performance
Mahler: Symphony No. 8
Gustavo Dudamel

Best Opera Recording
Glass: Akhnaten

Producer of the Year, Classical
Judith Sherman

Best Engineered Classical Album
Chanticleer Sings Christmas
Leslie Ann Jones and Michael Romanowski

Best Spoken Word Album
Carry On: Reflections for a  New Generation From John Lewis
Don Cheadle

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Tree Falls
Taylor Eigsti

Best Tropical Latin Album
Salswing!
Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

Best Regional Mexican Music Album
A Mis 80s
Vicente Fernandez

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Origen
Juanes

Best Música Urbana Album
El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo
Bad Bunny

Best Latin Pop Album
Mendó
Alex Cuba

Best Roots Gospel Album
My Savior
Carrie Underwood

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Old Church Basement
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music

Best Gospel Album
Believe For It
CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
Believe For It
CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, CeCe Winans & Mitch Wong

Best Gospel Performance/Song
Never Lost
CeCe Winans

Best Music Film
Summer of Soul
Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, video director; David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent & Joseph Patel, video producers

Best Music Video
Freedom
Jon Batiste

Best Immersive Audio Album
Alicia
George Massenburg & Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Ann Mincieli, immersive producer

Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical
Passenger
Mike Shinoda

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Love For Sale
Dae Bennett, Josh Coleman & Billy Cumella, engineers; Greg Calbi & Steve Fallone, mastering engineers

Best Historical Album
Joni Mitchell Archives, Volume 1: The Early Years
Patrick Milligan & Joni Mitchell, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer

Best Album Notes
The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia and RCA Victor Studio Sessions
Ricky Riccardi

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
All Things Must Pass
Darren Evans, Dhani Harrison & Olivia Harrison

Best Recording Package
Pakelang
Li Jheng Han and Yu Wei

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Subconsciously
Black Coffee

Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Alive
Rüfüs Du Sol

Best Raggae Album
Beauty in the Silence
Soja

Best Regional Roots Album
Kau Ka Pe’a
Kalani Pe’a

Best Contemporary Blues Album
662
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Best Traditional Blues Album
I Be Trying
Cedric Burnside

Best Bluegrass Album
My Bluegrass Heart
Béla Fleck

Best Americana Album
Native Sons
Los Lobos

Best American Roots Performance
Cry
Jon Batiste

Best Country Song
Cold
Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Younger Me
Brothers Osborne

Best Country Solo Performance
You Should Probably Leave
Chris Stapleton

Best Improvised Jazz Solo
Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)
Chick Corea, soloist

Best Latin Jazz Album
Mirror Mirror
Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
For Jimmy, Wes And Oliver
Christian McBride Big Band

Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Skyline
Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba

Best New Age Album
Divine Tides
Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
The Edge of Longing
Vince Mendoza

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
Meta Knight’s Revenge
Charlie Rosen and Jake Silervman

Best Instrumental Composition
Eberhard
Lyle Mays

Best Global Music Album
Mother Nature
Anjelique Kidjo

Best Global Musical Performance
Mohabbat
Arooj Aftab

Best Immersive Album
Soundtrack Of The American Soldier
Leslie Ann Jones, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Dan Merceruio, immersive producer (Jim R. Keene & The United States Army Field Band)

Best Song Written for Visual Media
All Eyes on Me
Bo Burnham
Bo Burnham, video director; Josh Senior, video producer

Best Musical Theater Album
The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical
Composers/Lyricists Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear
Producer Emily Bear

Best Composition Soundtrack Album For Visual Media
The United States vs. Billy Holiday
Andra Day
Compilation Producer Salaam Remi
Music Supervisor Lynn Fainchtein

Best Score Soundrack Album For Visual Media – TIE
Caros Raphael Rivera
The Queen’s Gambit
and
Jon Batiste, Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor
Soul

Erik Pedersen contributed to this report.

