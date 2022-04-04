Jon Batiste & Silk Sonic Top The Night

Jon Batiste hauled home four trophies at the 64th Grammys, including Album of the Year for We Are. He went into the night with 11 nominations and ended up with Album of the Year, Video of the year

Right behind Batiste was the duo Silk Sonic, who took the night’s two other big categories: Record and Song of the Year, both for “Leave the Door Open” as well as Best R&B Performance (in a tie with Jazmine Sullivan) and Best R&B Song.

Olivia Rodrigo was named Best New Artist and also won Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance.

Other big winners included Chris Stapleton, who won for Best Country Album, Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance.

The Foo Fighters received Grammys for Best Rock Album, Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song. The band was scheduled to play at the show, but pulled out after the tragic death of drummer Taylor Hawkins just last week. In their place, the show pulled together an extended video tribute to the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer before its In Memoriam segment.

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah is back hosting the ceremony, which was postponed from its original January 31 date in Los Angeles amid the Omicron surge. LeVar Burton hosted the early show, during which 70-plus awards were presented. See the winners list below and the Grammy nominees here.

Performers at MGM Grand Garden Arena included J Balvin with Maria Becerra, Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Cynthia Erivo, H.E.R., Lady Gaga, John Legend, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Maverick City Music, Nas, Aymée Nuviola, Leslie Odom, Jr., Ben Platt, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Chris Stapleton, Billy Strings, Carrie Underwood, and Rachel Zegler.

The many presenters included Jared Leto, Joni Mitchell, newly minted Oscar winner Questlove, Megan Thee Stallion, Anthony Mackie, Dua Lipa, Billy Porter and Mj Rodriguez.

The telecast also will featured a special segment meant to raise awareness about the situation in Ukraine which featured a surprise video appearance from that country’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky.

FULL WINNERS LIST

Album of the Year

We Are

Jon Batiste

Record of the Year

“Leave the Door Open”

Silk Sonic

Song of the Year

“Leave the Door Open”

Silk Sonic

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Kiss Me More

Doja Cat Featuring SZA

Best Pop Vocal Album

Sour

Olivia Rodrigo

Best R&B Album

Heaux Tales

Jazmine Sullivan

Best Rap Performance

Family Ties

Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Best New Artist

Olivia Rodrigo

Best Country Album

Starting Over

Chris Stapleton

Song of the Year

Leave the Door Open

Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

Producer of the Year

Jack Antonoff

Best Comedy Album

Sincerely

Louis C.K.

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Love For Sale

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Best Pop Solo Performance

driver’s license

Olivia Rodrigo

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Songwrights Apothecary Lab

Esperanza Spaulding

Best Rap Song

Jail

Dwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Kanye West & Mark Williams

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Hurricane

Kanye West Featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby

Best Progressive R&B Album

Table for two

Lucky Daye

Best R&B Song

Leave the Door Open

Silk Sonic

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Fight for You

H.E.R.

Best R&B Performance – TIE

Leave the Door Open

Silk Sonic

and

Pick Up Your Feelings

Jasmine Sullivan

Best Alternative Music Album

Daddy’s Home

St. Vincent

Best Rock Album

Medicine at Midnight

Foo Fighters

Best Rock Song

Waiting on a War

Foo Fighters

Best Metal Performance

The Alien

Dream Theater

Best Rock Performance

Making a Fire

Foo Fighters

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Shaw: Narrow Sea

Caroline Shaw

Best Classical Compendium

Woman Warriors – Voices of Change

Amy Andersson, conductor; Amy Andersson, Mark Mattson & Lolita Ritmanis

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Mythologies

Sangeeta Kaur & Hila Plitmann

Best Classical Instrumental Performance, Solo

Alone Together

Jennifer Koh

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Beethoven: Chello Sonatas

Yo Yo Ma

Best Choral Performance

Mahler: Symphony No. 8

Gustavo Dudamel

Best Opera Recording

Glass: Akhnaten

Producer of the Year, Classical

Judith Sherman

Best Engineered Classical Album

Chanticleer Sings Christmas

Leslie Ann Jones and Michael Romanowski

Best Spoken Word Album

Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation From John Lewis

Don Cheadle

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Tree Falls

Taylor Eigsti

Best Tropical Latin Album

Salswing!

Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

Best Regional Mexican Music Album

A Mis 80s

Vicente Fernandez

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Origen

Juanes

Best Música Urbana Album

El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo

Bad Bunny

Best Latin Pop Album

Mendó

Alex Cuba

Best Roots Gospel Album

My Savior

Carrie Underwood

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Old Church Basement

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music

Best Gospel Album

Believe For It

CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Believe For It

CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, CeCe Winans & Mitch Wong

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Never Lost

CeCe Winans

Best Music Film

Summer of Soul

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, video director; David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent & Joseph Patel, video producers

Best Music Video

Freedom

Jon Batiste

Best Immersive Audio Album

Alicia

George Massenburg & Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Ann Mincieli, immersive producer

Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical

Passenger

Mike Shinoda

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Love For Sale

Dae Bennett, Josh Coleman & Billy Cumella, engineers; Greg Calbi & Steve Fallone, mastering engineers

Best Historical Album

Joni Mitchell Archives, Volume 1: The Early Years

Patrick Milligan & Joni Mitchell, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer

Best Album Notes

The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia and RCA Victor Studio Sessions

Ricky Riccardi

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

All Things Must Pass

Darren Evans, Dhani Harrison & Olivia Harrison

Best Recording Package

Pakelang

Li Jheng Han and Yu Wei

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Subconsciously

Black Coffee

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Alive

Rüfüs Du Sol

Best Raggae Album

Beauty in the Silence

Soja

Best Regional Roots Album

Kau Ka Pe’a

Kalani Pe’a

Best Contemporary Blues Album

662

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Best Traditional Blues Album

I Be Trying

Cedric Burnside

Best Bluegrass Album

My Bluegrass Heart

Béla Fleck

Best Americana Album

Native Sons

Los Lobos

Best American Roots Performance

Cry

Jon Batiste

Best Country Song

Cold

Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Younger Me

Brothers Osborne

Best Country Solo Performance

You Should Probably Leave

Chris Stapleton

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)

Chick Corea, soloist

Best Latin Jazz Album

Mirror Mirror

Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

For Jimmy, Wes And Oliver

Christian McBride Big Band

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Skyline

Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba

Best New Age Album

Divine Tides

Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

The Edge of Longing

Vince Mendoza

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Meta Knight’s Revenge

Charlie Rosen and Jake Silervman

Best Instrumental Composition

Eberhard

Lyle Mays

Best Global Music Album

Mother Nature

Anjelique Kidjo

Best Global Musical Performance

Mohabbat

Arooj Aftab

Best Immersive Album

Soundtrack Of The American Soldier

Leslie Ann Jones, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Dan Merceruio, immersive producer (Jim R. Keene & The United States Army Field Band)

Best Song Written for Visual Media

All Eyes on Me

Bo Burnham

Bo Burnham, video director; Josh Senior, video producer

Best Musical Theater Album

The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical

Composers/Lyricists Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear

Producer Emily Bear

Best Composition Soundtrack Album For Visual Media

The United States vs. Billy Holiday

Andra Day

Compilation Producer Salaam Remi

Music Supervisor Lynn Fainchtein

Best Score Soundrack Album For Visual Media – TIE

Caros Raphael Rivera

The Queen’s Gambit

and

Jon Batiste, Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor

Soul

Erik Pedersen contributed to this report.