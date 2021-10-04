Supreme Court Asked to Weigh Foreign Laws in Abortion Case

In the first legislative finding justifying the law, its drafters looked abroad for support. “The United States is one of only seven nations in the world that permits nontherapeutic or elective abortion-on-demand after the 20th week of gestation,” the finding said. “In fact, fully 75 percent of all nations do not permit abortion after 12 weeks’ gestation, except (in most instances) to save the life and to preserve the physical health of the mother.”

The law was a calculated challenge to Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that established a constitutional right to abortion and prohibited states from banning the procedure before fetal viability, or around 23 or 24 weeks. The Supreme Court will hear arguments in December in a challenge to the law.

The lawmakers’ statements about foreign practices appear to be generally correct. A fact-checking column in The Washington Post in 2017 largely confirmed the first one: “This statistic seemed dubious at first, because it seemed extreme for just seven countries out of 198 to allow elective abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy,” it said. “But upon further digging, the data back up the claim.”

And 12 weeks is a common nominal limit, said Mary Ziegler, a law professor at Florida State University, though the social context is usually quite different.

“Most places in the world have something like 12 weeks, but with public health insurance,” she said. “They pay for it. If you want to have an abortion in the first 12 weeks, there’s no real reason that you can’t.”