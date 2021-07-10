Sunflower Season 2: Renewal Status, Release Date, Plot and Other Details

How can you best explain Zee5’s 2021 series ‘Sunflower,’ one corpse and two suspects intertwined in the murder? The series gets interesting as there is one suspect who looks more guilty than the other. The astute mystery with several hidden motives makes the series quite interesting.

So, are both suspects involved in the gruesome crime or are they tagged along wrongfully, and as far as the truth is concerned, there is more to reality than meets the eye.

Created by Vikas Bahl, Sunflower is the latest offering on ZEE5 that has wowed fans from across the country.

Sunflower Season 2: Renewal Status

The makers of the series are yet to provide the details if the series is renewed or not. Other than the renewal status, there are no details about when the second season will go into pre-production. Also, the scripting for the second season is yet to begin as well.

As far as the details regarding the filming of the second season are concerned, it is kept under wraps at the moment as well.

Sunflower Season 2: Release Date

The early speculations suggest that the series will be releasing sometime in mid-2022. The second season will most likely follow the release pattern of the first season.

Sunflower Season 2: Plot

By the end of the second season, Gurleen’s family managed to kidnap Sonu, the prime suspect of the murder in the series. As police and the rest of the residents in the locality already believe that Sonu killed Mr. Kapoor.

The second season will most likely explore who is the real killer is and how Sony will be proven innocent if he is.

Sunflower Season 2: Cast

Most of the cast members of the first season are likely featured in the second season, especially Sunil Grover. As the premise of the forthcoming season is known now, there is no update if there will be a new cast member you’d join the second season.

Other than Sunil Grover, the series will also feature Kulkarni and Ranveer Shorey in the notable role.