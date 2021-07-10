‘Cursed’ Season 2 Release Date | Renewed or Cancelled?

Cursed is a Netflix fantasy drama web television series based on Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler’s illustrated YA novel of the same name.

As children, both Wheeler and Miller were enthralled with Arthurian stories. Cursed is described as a prologue to the Arthurian tales, with Wheeler, Miller, and Fuentes explaining that their story follows legendary characters before they become legends. In fact, Wheeler teased that some people in Cursed will grow up to be famous Arthurian figures, but that they will be unrecognizable at first.

Logline

“A re-imagining of the Arthurian tale, recounted through the eyes of Nimue, a young heroine with a secret gift who is destined to become the mighty (and sad) Lady of the Lake,” according to the book’s description. Following the death of her mother, she teams up with Arthur, a teenage mercenary, on a journey to find Merlin and deliver an old sword. Nimue will become a symbol of bravery and resistance against the terrible Red Paladins, as well as their complicit King Uther, during the course of her quest.” The series is characterized by Netflix as a “coming-of-age narrative with themes that are similar to our own time: the obliteration of the natural environment, religious fear, needless conflict, and having the courage to stand up for yourself.

Nimue is ordered by her mother to find the magician Merlin and deliver the Sword of Power to him after her village and people are destroyed. As the wicked Red Paladins strive to wipe out all of Feykind, she holds the destiny of the realm in her hands.

Cursed has been renewed for a second season on Netflix or Not??

Netflix’s Renewal Status: Netflix’s Renewal Status: Netflix’s Officially Canceled (as of 07/09/2021)

We reported in April 2021 that Cursed had still to be renewed for season 2 after a year of waiting and that as time passed, it appeared increasingly unlikely.

We usually have to wait 1-3 months to find out whether or not a programme will be renewed on Netflix, but this one (together with Letter for the King) has remained completely silent since its debut.

On July 9th, 2021, Deadline announced that the series had been discreetly terminated, saying:

“After one season, Netflix quietly dropped the fantasy series based on a pivotal figure from the King Arthur legend, I have learned. The cast has been given permission to undertake other projects.”

The program had mediocre reviews, and we’ve never learned how well it fared thanks to a Netflix statistic. We do know that it barely lasted 3-4 weeks in both the UK and US Netflix top tens.

Katherine Langford hasn’t been cast in any new long-term projects as of yet, which is a good indication of the show’s comeback. Maybe yes, maybe not let’s see what the future hold on this one