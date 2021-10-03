‘Sunday Night Football’ Sees Double Media Credentials For NE/Tampa

NBC’s Sunday Night Football will televise the game, starting at 8:00 ET/5:00 PT.
Brady, as most know, left the Patriots as a free agent after 20 years and six Super Bowl victories. He subsequently cemented his reputation as the Greatest Of All Time by leading Tampa Bay to a Super Bowl victory last season.
While tonight’s game won’t fully settle who had more to do with getting them to nine Super Bowls and six victories in the big game, you can bet both are hoping for some sweet revenge.
As a measure of the huge interest in tonight’s game, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported via Twitter that the Patriots issued 506 media credentials for tonight, including 262 to NBC. The Patriots issued 206 total media credentials for the team’s season opener vs. Miami, with 70 going to CBS.
Last week vs. the Saints, the Patriots issued 215 credentials, including 60 to FOX.
