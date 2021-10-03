What COVID-19 Vaccine Did Donald Trump Get?

In his interview with Yahoo Finance, Donald Trump discussed his vaccine experience. Trump told the outlet, “I got the Pfizer and I would have been very happy with any of them.” Yahoo Finance reported that the former president and his wife Melania Trump got vaccinated in January before leaving the White House. Still, the Trumps did not share their vaccination status until March. The former leader told the outlet that he’s not sure if he’ll get a booster shot, “If I felt that it was necessary and let’s see where this whole thing is going.”

According to NPR, “unvaccinated people are 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19,” compared to people who are vaccinated. NPR reported that a CDC study of 600,000 Americans found that the Moderna vaccine effectiveness was “significantly higher.” The Moderna vaccine is 95% effective, with Pfizer vaccine effectiveness at 80% and Johnson & Johnson vaccine effectiveness was 60%.

Many political leaders have encouraged Americans to get vaccinated. NBC News reported that former Presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama made several television commercials urging Americans to get a vaccine shot.