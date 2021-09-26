Strictly’s Tilly Ramsay ‘invites partner Nikita Kuzmin for night in at her flat’

TikTok star Tilly Ramsay, 19, ended up on the lower third of the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard on Saturday night.

But the daughter of chef Gordon Ramsay won’t let that bother her, as she’s getting on famously with her professional dance partner Nikita Kuzmin.

Photos have emerged of the smiling pair arriving in separate cars outside Tilly’s apartment block before she opened the door and Nikita, 23, dashed inside.

The images, taken on Thursday night, followed an appearance on Lorraine that morning.

Fans speculated about the pair on Twitter, with one writing: “Tilly has a bit of a crush on Nikita. You can tell by the way she looks at him. Doe-eyed lol.”









Another said: “I think Nikita and Tilly are in love.”

Nikita is currently dating girlfriend Nicole Wirt, who lives in Germany.

After sitting on Lorraine Kelly’s sofa, Tilly and Nikita then trained all day at a West London studio. They arrived in separate cars outside an apartment block a mile from Tilly’s £5m South London family home.

They were seen looking around for each other, then Tilly — real name Matilda — linked up with the dancer and they headed inside.









A witness told Central Recorder: “Nikita was first and waited outside before Tilly arrived a few minutes later.

“They were grinning from ear-to-ear, chatting and laughing.

“They looked very comfortable in each other’s company, quite flirty. There is a clear physical chemistry. After strolling to the door they headed inside and stayed all evening.”

Tilly is Strictly’s first student contestant and starts a psychology degree at a northern university tomorrow.









The duo performed a waltz to Camila Cabello’s track Consequences on Saturday night.

Anton Du Beke described the dance as “Romantic, sophisticated and gentle,” while Craig Revel-Horwood thought Tilly’s shoulders were a bit tight and lacked expression in the arms, but they told a very sweet story.

Motsi Mabuse said she “enjoyed the sensitivity at the beginning” and Tilly is off to a “super start”. Shirley Ballas liked the small details, and said it was “poised and mature ” and she really liked Tilly’s footwork.

Strictly Come Dancing continues at 6.45pm on Saturday on BBC One.

