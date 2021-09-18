Strictly’s John Whaite teases ‘switched up’ first dance in first all-male couple

Strictly Come Dancing kicks off tonight (September 18) and John Whaite is the first male celebrity to be taking part in a competing all-male couple.

John Whaite, winner of The Great British Bake Off’s third series in 2012, will take to the dance floor tonight in a similar-sex pairing that has excited fans about the future of the popular competition.

Taking to Instagram to treat his followers to a Q&A session before the show, the GBBO winner answered a series of questions from his followers.

One of the questions read: “In formal dancing the roles often seem gendered. Will you guys be mixing it up, or how?”







Impressed by the question, the 32-year-old replied: “This is a really good question. In our first dance, we are switching roles midway, which makes it fairly tricky. But it’s an important life lesson that sometimes you need to lean on someone, and other times they’ll need to lean on you.

“It’s not about gender,” he urged, “it’s about trust and mutuality. And I hope those who are open to the idea will embrace it.







This comes as the baker-come-dancer has revealed he wants to “bring hope” to the show’s young fans by being part of the second-ever same-sex pairing.

In an interview with MailOnline, the baking star revealed that he was worried he would get “a fair bit of hate” from trolls after it was announced that he would partner with a male pro, but instead he’s been praised by fans.







(Image: BBC/PA)



In his interview with the publication, John said: “The reaction has been so positive because I’m doing the first all-male partnership I thought I was going to receive a fair bit of hate, but I can say that I haven’t had a single message of negativity.”

Strictly Come Dancing made history last year when boxing star Nicola Adams danced with pro Katya Jones, marking the show’s first-ever same-sex dancing partnership.

Tonight’s launch episode of Strictly come Dancing will air on BBC1 at 7.45pm.

