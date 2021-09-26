Strictly viewers fume as they spot Tess Daly’s ‘patronising’ habit with celebs

Strictly viewers fume as they spot Tess Daly's 'patronising' habit with celebs
By Brandon Pitt
Strictly Come Dancing fans have picked up on a ‘patronising’ habit by host Tess Daly.

The long-term presenter of the BBC One dance series appeared alongside her co-host Claudia Winkleman on Saturday night’s episode.

Following the dances, Tess spoke to the celebrities and their dance partners but drew wrath from fans, who accused the 52-year-old star of being “patronising” towards the contestants.

One disgruntled viewer wrote: “Tess is patronising to a very high level. She treats most celebs like they are as thick as a whale sandwich.”

Another commented: #StrictlyComeDancing Please can someone give Tess a new script? I’m fed up having to mute her all the time.”



Strictly Come Dancing's Tess Daly annoyed viewers of Saturday night's show
Strictly Come Dancing’s Tess Daly annoyed viewers of Saturday night’s show

A third replied: “OMG, she said it ‘awww, you’re little face’. No, no, no Tess. Please stop, it’s so patronising.”

