Floyd Mayweather names eye-popping asking price for Oscar De La Hoya rematch

By Brandon Pitt
In
Floyd Mayweather is reportedly open to facing old rival Oscar De La Hoya for a second time – but only for the $100million fee he promised.

Mayweather, who retired from professional boxing in 2017, got the better of the Golden Boy via split decision when they met back in 2007.

And 14 years on from their first encounter, De La Hoya, 48, has thrown down the gauntlet to the 44-year-old by offering him a staggering $100million for a rematch.

“You know who I’m gonna call out for my next fight? Floyd Mayweather,” he recently told TMZ Sports. “… I’ll offer Floyd Mayweather $100 million.”



Promoter Oscar De La Hoya speaks alongside Floyd Mayweather Jr. during the post fight news conference after Mayweather defeated Ricky Hatton of England in the 10th round after their WBC world welterweight championship fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena
In a new report, TMZ Sports claim Mayweather is aware of De La Hoya calling him out and would be open to a rematch with his former adversary if he really has $100million to offer.

However, the 50-0 legend and his team doubt he has that sort of cash, meaning they do not expect the rematch to become a realistic possibility.

Do you think Floyd Mayweather is the greatest fighter of all time? Let us know in the comments section below.



Oscar De La Hoya stretches before sparring with his partner during a media workout in Los Angeles
De La Hoya was scheduled to make a shock return to the ring earlier this month, only to withdraw from his comeback exhibition against MMA legend Vitor Belfort after contracting Covid-19.

Yet the former six-weight world champion, who bowed out from the sport after a defeat against Manny Pacquiao in 2008, is still keen to lace up the gloves and fight again later this year.



Floyd Mayweather
And Mayweather would be open to the fight – but only if the $100million offer is genuine



If he wants that bout to be against Mayweather, though, De La Hoya will have to meet his hefty $100million demand.

The former has only competed in exhibitions since his crossover clash against Conor McGregor in 2017, knocking out Japan’s Tenshin Nasukawa in 2018 before going the distance with American YouTuber Logan Paul earlier this year.



Floyd Mayweather defeats Oscar de la Hoya during their WBC Super welterweight world championship fight in May 2007 taking the title
Mayweather got the better of De La Hoya when they met in 2007

Mayweather suggested he would not take part in another exhibition after failing to stop Paul, but De La Hoya’s nine-figure offer has seemingly caught his attention.

