Strictly 2021 turns awkward as Gordon Ramsay tells off daughter Tilly’s dance partner

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 has kicked off but not without a hint of drama when Gordon Ramsay awkwardly scolded his daughter’s dance partner.

On Saturday’s first episode, the TV Chef, who is known for his sarcastic remarks, cursing and unapologetically honest statements, scolded Tilly’s Strictly partner Nikita Kuzmin.

Yesterday’s BBC One broadcast featured Tilly, a 19-year-old TV chef.

Tilly was paired up with Nikita, a 23-year-old pro dancer who had previously appeared on Let’s Dance in Germany.

When the Ukrainian dancer joined the show, he said: “I’ve always been amazed by the magic Strictly Come Dancing brings and that no matter what country I have found myself living in, I’ve never missed a chance to watch it.”







(Image: BBC)



He added: “Joining it as a professional dancer is my big chance to make some magic on the most famous dance floor. I can’t wait to give it my all.”

However, while Tilly was over the moon with her pairing, dad Gordon had something else on his mind regarding the professional dancer.

Tilly was left laughing at a comment made by the chef during a video conference with her father to introduce Nikita.







(Image: BBC)



What do you think of Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin as a pairing on Strictly? Comment below to let us know your thoughts!

Tilly said: “Dad, meet Nikita!”

“Nice to meet you,” greeted Nikita.

Gordon then replied: “Congratulations and good luck to you both.”

Tilly thanked her father, but then Gordon quipped: “Nikita, can you do me a favour? Can you do your shirt up?”







(Image: BBC)



The teen laughed as she put her hand to her head, saying: “Oh dad…”

ut the pro dancer swiftly began buttoning his shirt up.

Claudia Winkelman, who was talking to the pair in studio, cut the clip.

As the audience laughed, Nikita quickly changed his shirt.

Ramsay isn’t a fan, but he’ll have a hard time adjusting to Tilly’s week-to-week dancing in sparkling outfits.

*Strictly Come Dancing continues next weekend, with the first live show on Saturday 25th September on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

For unmissable gossip from Strictly Come Dancing and the latest TV news, sign up for our showbiz newsletter by clicking here.