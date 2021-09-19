How to see if your cell phone is infected with Pegasus spyware

APPLE users are encouraged to download an app that will let them check if their phone is infected with the malicious spyware known as Pegasus.

Pegasus, which was developed by Israeli tech firm NSO Group, could be used to film, listen, and send messages.

The malware used to be installed onto smartphones by encouraging unsuspecting victims to click on a link but a new version of the spyware can be downloaded onto cells without the user having to do anything.

Apple users are advised to update to iOS 14.8 to fix the bug.

Americans can also get the app iMazing if you want extra security.

Amnesty International’s Mobile Verification Toolkit is included in the app that allows users to transfer files between their devices.

iMazing can be downloaded from the company’s website and new users are entitled to a free trial, CNET reports.

After the app has been downloaded, Americans have the option to perform a spyware detection test.

To pass the test, users must ensure that their device has enough storage.

iMazing creates a backup and begins to analyze the contents.

It takes about 30 minutes to run the test. The tool will inspect every app except iMessage.

This toolkit can detect malicious email addresses, file names and unusual links.

After the test is completed, users will receive information about possible signs of infection. However, it is important to not panic if this turns out to be a false negative.

Americans are encouraged submit a report which will be sent to researchers for further investigation.

However, iMazing advises that if you’re active in a “politically sensitive context” and have a positive report to immediately remove your SIM card and turn your phone off.

Security experts encourage users to download the latest available software as they believe it’s the best way to mitigate potential infections.

Pegasus has been known to target both Android and Apple devices. Antivirus software can’t detect it.

The malware has been known since 2016, but it was exposed to the public in July.

The NSO Group’s spyware has been found to violate a number of human rights across the world that saw a leak of 50,000 phone numbers of potential targets, according to a Washington Post investigation.

Heads of state, activists, journalists, and other journalists were all among the victims.

Deputy Director of Amnesty Tech Danna Ingleton said: “Apple prides itself on its security and privacy features, but NSO Group has ripped these apart.

“Our forensic analysis has uncovered irrefutable evidence that through iMessage zero-click attacks.

“NSO’s spyware has successfully infected iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 models. Potentially thousands of iPhones were compromised.

NSO Group strongly denied the findings of the report and said they would investigate claims of “misuse”.

