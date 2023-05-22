Stray Kids’ fans begin counting down to the date and time Hyunjin will appear at Cannes in 2023.

Stray Kids are proud of all the achievements they have made as a band and individually. Now the group’s ‘dance machine’ Hyunjin will be attending Cannes 2023. Here, we reveal the date and time of Hyunjin’s Cannes 2023 appearance.

K-pop trendsetter Stray Kids‘ Hyunjin left for Cannes on May 22 from Incheon apart donning a beige Versace logo jacket with dangling earrings channeling his rockstar era full-fledgedly.

Now the 23-year-old artist will be next seen in Dua Lipa x Donatella Versace’s fashion show in France.

Stray Kids’ Hyunjin will be appearing in the Dua Lipa x Donatella Versace’s La Vacanza fashion show on May 23 around 7 pm CET/6 pm BST/1 pm ET/10 am PT.

Dua Lipa, a famous designer who collaborated with K-pop superstar Dua Lipa for La Vacanza’s special collection.

Hyunjin making Stays ‘proud’

Stray Kids’ Hyunjin has been trending on Twitter for their solo modeling projects.

Speaking of his recent activities, a fan wrote: “Hyunjin going from modeling Cartier in Esquire Korea to attending the Dua Lipa x Donatella Versace fashion show in France in a span of a week, SO PROUD OF HIM!”

Another fan mentioned his position in Forbes’s “30 most influential people in Korea” writing, “his first magazine cover being an Esquire x Cartier collab and attending the Versace show in Cannes, he’s become one of the biggest names in the industry with his efforts and hard work! I’m so proud of him.”

A third tweet mentioned fellow member Felix who is also flying to Italy to attend Louis Vuitton’s Women’s Cruise 2024 Show:

Stray Kids’ Comeback 2023 happening finally in June

Along with solo activities, Stray Kids’ fans are waiting for the group’s much-awaited K-pop comeback which is finally happening on June 2 at 1 pm KST/12 am ET with the album 5 STAR. Below is the video for the album.

