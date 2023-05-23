Taylor Lautner creates TikTok to Taylor Swift – “Dear John

In case you didn’t believe Taylor Lautner when he said he’s praying for John Mayer ahead of the re-release of Taylor Swift’s “Speak Now,” Lautner has provided video evidence.

Lautner’s wife, whose name is also Taylor, Posting the Video Her TikTok page @taysqueezeslemons using the hashtag #prayforjohn. She advertised the video in her Instagram story with a link captioned “Tap here to pray for John.”

In the video, which is set to Swift’s “Dear John,” the “Twilight” actor gets down on his knees in a white bathrobe and puts his hands together in prayer for the “New Light” singer, who is believed to have inspired the almost seven-minute ballad.

Lautner raises both hands in a joking gesture.

On the “Today” show Tuesday when asked how he feels in anticipation of Swift’s rerecorded third album, which will release July 7, he didn’t seem too concerned with any songs popping up about him. He is believed to have inspired “Back to December,” which is tame compared to Swift’s songs that reference context clues to John Mayer.

“I think it’s a great album. Yeah, I feel safe,” he said, According to Today.com. “Praying for John.”

Swift briefly dated Lautner in the “Speak Now” era, or 2009, before she dated John Mayer. Her recent song “Would’ve Could’ve Should’ve” calls back to when she was 19 years old, the age she was when she dated Mayer.

She also referenced this same age in “Dear John,” and the Swifties expect more potential lyrics about Mayer from the six additional vault songs. The vault holds songs Swift wrote for her various albums, but that didn’t make the final cut.

Since Lautner’s words on “Today,” many fans have reacted positively, praising him as Taylor Swift’s best ex-boyfriend.

And since the announcement of “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” many have joked how the Focus will Pass Jake Gyllenhaal and John Mayer.