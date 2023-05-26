Stray Kids 2023 fan meet-up date confirmed and online streaming details.

Stray Kids 2023 fan meeting has been confirmed. Even global fans are welcome to attend.

Before the K-pop group’s official fan meeting in July, the Backdoor crooners will be releasing their new studio album 5 Star which will consist of twelve songs in total. So with some of Stray Kids’ global hits like Thunderous and Miroh, fans will be also witnessing the new album live with the upcoming fan meeting.

Stray Kids‘ fan meeting 2023 Pilot For ***** will be held on July 1 at 6 pm KST/5 am ET and July 2 at 5 pm KST/4 am ET.

Beyond Live is live streaming the concert on the second day. This allows fans from around the globe to be a part of this music festival.

All About Stray Kids’ new album 5 Star

Stray Kids are releasing their long-awaited 5 Star album on 2nd June at 1pm KST/12am ET/5am BST/ 9pm PT.

Stray Kids revealed a variety of physical versions including Exclusive Versions A, B and C and Limited Editions. The album can be pre-ordered and saved by fans on the official site.

