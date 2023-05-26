Details of artists and albums announced

Ahead of the arrival of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie, the artists who will feature on the film’s soundtrack have been revealed but whose songs will appear?

The upcoming Barbie movie is promising to be one of the cinematic events of 2023, with film fans already planning on double-bill viewings with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer which releases on the same day.

Anticipation for the film has been slowly building and with the arrival of a new trailer, details have emerged about the artists who will feature in the Barbie movie’s soundtrack and tie-in album.

Starring Margot Robbie as the film’s central Barbie, the story begins in Barbie Land, where literally everyone is either a Barbie or a Ken, including Ryan Gosling.

Margot’s Barbie lives a life of peaceful luxury in the perfectly crafted world until things slowly start to go wrong.

As Barbie’s perfect existence starts to crumble around her, she must venture into the real world in search of answers.

Barbie soundtrack

To coincide with the release of the Barbie movie’s main trailer, details about the film’s soundtrack have been revealed.

In an announcement by both Rolling Stone as well as the official Instagram Account for Barbie The Album, an initial star-studded list of artists who will feature in the film’s soundtrack has been unveiled.

Featuring in Barbie The Album and the film’s soundtrack will be music from Ava Max, Charlie XCX, Dominic Fike, Dua Lipa, FIFTY FIFTY, GAYLE, HAIM, Ice Spice, Kali, KAROL G, Khalid, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, Pink Pantheress, Ryan Gosling, Tame Impala and The Kid LAROI, with more still to be announced.

We’ve already heard one song from the upcoming Barbie film as Dua Lipa’s Dance The Night features in the latest trailer.

Pre-orders are available for the new album

Barbie The Album, which will coincide with the release of the film Barbie itself, is scheduled to arrive on July 21.

The soundtrack will be available on a number of different formats both digital and physical.

Albums will be sold on cassettes, CDs, and vinyl.

It will also be available on services such as Spotify or Apple Music, where you can save it in advance.

