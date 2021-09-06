Straight Up Refused to Let My Parents Come To My Wedding and It Was the Best Decision!

My parents weren’t invited to my wedding, and I was not justified in doing so. I knew they would be upset, but I never expected them to go crazy.

I came out to my parents when I was 17 years old, and they kicked me out of the house, and I had nowhere to go. Fiona, my friend, offered to let us stay together until we got back on our feet. I was able to get a job and pay for college myself.

In my early 20s, they reached out to me, wanting to be sorry and forge a reconciliation. They were a bit hesitant when I first met them and we began to rebuild. They never knew about my love life. Abby and I first met when we were 24 years old. We began dating almost immediately.

Although I did not invite my parents, they were there anyway.

But my mother didn’t know and kept asking me to meet some of her friends’ sons. “Holly, you’re such a girly girl. You could attract any man. I don’t know why you choose to be alone,” She spoke in one telephone call.

“Mom, I’m in a relationship, and you know why I don’t talk about it with you guys. I want to keep the peace,” I was able to reply.

“Oh, that silly thing. That’s just a phase. Soon, you’ll meet the man of your dreams and get over it,” Mom continued. There was just no talking to her, so I said goodbye and hung up. I tried to avoid eye contact and made up excuses.

Abby and my marriage were amazing. After five years together, we were engaged and began to plan the wedding. “Are you going to invite your parents?”She asked me.

Abby encouraged me to tell my parents about the engagement.

“I don’t know…I wish my parents were like yours. Maybe your mom should walk me down the aisle. You know how my parents will be,” I was able to reply.

“Well, I think you have to tell them you’re engaged, or they’ll be even more dramatic,” Abby added. She was right. I would at the very least try to include them. If they couldn’t accept me after all these years, it was their loss.

It ended horribly. “How can you do this to us?! I thought you would grow out of it!”My mom started crying and yelled through her phone. I was speaking on speakerphone with my parents.

They didn’t like the news, so I left.

“Holly, this is not right. This is not Godly. You won’t get into heaven if you continue this,” My father said.

“Please, you and Mom got pregnant with me before you got married. You don’t get to play the Bible card on me,” They were shocked. “Are you going to support my relationship?”

“DON’T TALK BACK TO ME! I am your father, and I know what’s best for you!”He screamed, and I could hear my mom sobbing.

“Ok. That’s all I wanted to know. You are not invited to my wedding, and I will never speak to you again. Oh, and when Abby and I have children, they will only know one set of grandparents,” I added out of pettiness.

Through all the chaos, Abby was there for me.

They would harass me on social media, calling my home at all hours of the night and rallying the whole family. They bombarded us with scathing messages. My mom even tried to break in one night.

Before I found out that it was her, I had called the police. “Officer! Arrest that woman! She has pulled my daughter into sin!”My mother shouted obscenities about Abby as the cop pulled her away. Even neighbors were alarmed.

We obtained a restraining or against her but she changed her strategies. Our wedding caterer and DJ were canceled by her without our knowledge. We didn’t find out until a day before the wedding. Luckily, we found a backup DJ, and Abby’s family contributed to the food.

Abby was interested in marrying me, so I asked her.

They showed up at the wedding looking like nothing had ever happened. I didn’t trust them to behave, so our friends and Abby’s cousins escorted them out while they yelled, kicked, and called us sinners.

“Are you sure you still want to marry me?”Abby was about to begin the ceremony when I asked her.

“You’re swimming against the current of your crazy family just to marry me. I don’t have to think about it twice. You’re the love of my life!”She replied. I smiled because she was mine. The ceremony was great as well as the party.

Without them, we would have been happier.

Because I knew my parents would never change, I didn’t speak to them again. I didn’t tell them when I had twin girls or when Abby had our son.

What can we learn from this tale?

Love is the best form of love. Do not let other people dictate who you should be loving. Holly and Abby deserve to be celebrated for their love. Holly’s parents shouldn’t have been invited.

You could lose your family if you don’t let go of ancient beliefs that don’t make any sense. Holly’s parents didn’t understand that, and their hate drove them to crazy lengths.

This story is worth sharing with friends. This story might inspire and brighten their day.

If you enjoyed this story, you might like this one about a woman who didn’t recognize her newborn baby.